Enfinger sworn into office

Adam Enfinger was sworn into office as the Dale County's District 3 Commissioner by the county Probate Judge Sharon Michalic at the Dale County Courthouse Wednesday morning.

Gary was defeated in the Republican primary May 24. Enfinger garnered 53.64 percent — 1,001 votes — to Gary's 46.35 percent — 865 votes. Enfinger took the lead in five of the eight precincts that vote for the District 3 County Commissioner.