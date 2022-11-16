 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Enfinger sworn into office

  • Updated
  • 0
Enfinger sworn into office

Dale County Probate Judge Sharon Michalic swore new Dale County District 3 Commissioner Adam Enfinger into office at the Dale County Courthouse in Ozark Wednesday. From left, are Michalic, Enfinger's wife Carla holding three-year-old Nova, Enfinger, and his nine-year-old son Oakland.

 MICHELLE MANN, DOTHAN EAGLE

Adam Enfinger was sworn into office as the Dale County's District 3 Commissioner by the county Probate Judge Sharon Michalic at the Dale County Courthouse Wednesday morning.

Enfinger, most recently a Newton town councilman, fills the commission seat vacated by longtime commissioner Charles "Chic" Gary.

Gary was defeated in the Republican primary May 24. Enfinger garnered 53.64 percent — 1,001 votes — to Gary's 46.35 percent — 865 votes. Enfinger took the lead in five of the eight precincts that vote for the District 3 County Commissioner.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Growing anger in China over ‘zero-Covid’ policy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert