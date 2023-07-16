The following new books are available for checkout at the Enterprise Public Library:

James Lee Burke, Flags on the Bayou, fiction;

Linda Castillo, An Evil Heart, fiction;

Katherine Center, Hello Stranger, fiction;

Amiee Gibbs, The Carnivale of Curiositie, fictions;

Rachel Eliza Griffiths, Esprite, fiction;

Kristy Woodson Harvey, The Summer of Songbirds, fiction;

Elin Hilderbrand, The Five-Star Weekend, large print;

Samantha Irby, Quietly Hostile: Essays, nonfiction;

Iris Johansen, The Survivor, large print;

Elise Loehnen, On Our Best Behavior, nonfiction;

Lindsay Lynch, Do Tell, fiction;

Debbie Macomber, Must Love Flowers, fiction;

Susan Mallery, The Happiness Plan, fiction;

James Patterson, Obsessed, fiction;

David Rosenfelt, Flop Dead Gorgeous, fiction;

Lucy Score, Things We Never Got Over, fiction;

Viola Shipman, Famous in a Small Town, fiction;

Daniel Simons, Nobody’s, nonfiction;

David Von Drehle, The Book of Charlie, biography; and,

Stuart Woods, Near Miss, fiction.

The Enterprise Public Library is located in downtown Enterprise, one block from the Boll Weevil Monument. A staff of eight aims to provide ideas, information, and resources to every resident of Enterprise and Coffee County. They proudly serve more than 86,000 thousand visitors each year and patrons have access to a collection of more than 90,000 books and materials, 20 public computers, eight laptops and a wide range of digital resources, including downloadable eBooks, audio books, music and videos. Also available are databases, covering areas such as health, biography, psychology, science and technology, and travel and careers, and we provide literary, cultural and educational programs for children, teens, and adults each month.

The library is open Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays the library is open from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.; Saturday the library is open from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.; and on Sundays the library is closed.

Library cards are available free of charge to any resident of Coffee County, and to active duty Fort Novosel soldiers and their families.