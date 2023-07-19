The Enterprise Parks and Recreation 11U All-Star team won the World Series in Gulfport, Mississippi, Sunday.

“We are very proud of all the players and coaches and congratulate them on a great job,” Enterprise Parks and Recreation Superintendent Blake Moore said.

“This team represented Enterprise in a first-class way, and we hope the community joins in celebrating and congratulating these young men on their accomplishment.”

Enterprise faced Alexandria in the championship game. Leading 3-1, John Curry Lyons entered the game to pitch with bases loaded and a 3-1 count. Lyons was able to get Enterprise out of the inning without allowing a single run. He earned the Most Valuable Player of the game award for his efforts.

The team went undefeated in region, state, and world series play, where they scored 191 runs and only allowed 26.

This was Enterprise Parks and Recreation Department’s first year with the USSSA Rec Association.