ENTERPRISE- Enterprise City Council adopted 10 new codes at the council meeting Tuesday, updating existing codes written as early as 2009.

The following codes were adopted:

• International Building Code, 2021 Edition with appendices;

• International Residential Code, 2021 Edition with appendices;

• National Electrical Code, 2020 Edition with appendices;

• International Fire Code, 2021 Edition with appendices;

• International Fuel Gas Code, 2021 Edition with appendices;

• International Existing Building Code, 2021 Edition with appendices;

• International Swimming Pool and Spa Code, 2021 Edition with appendices;

• International Property Maintenance Code, 2021 Edition with appendices;

• International Plumbing Code, 2021 Edition with appendices; and,

• International Mechanical Code, 2021 Edition with appendices.

“City Council tasked the Engineering Department with updating our codes in an effort to increase safety and building requirements throughout the city," City Engineer and Director of Public Works Barry Mott said. "By adopting these codes, Enterprise is more in-line with other municipalities in Alabama as far as building codes, our inspectors are able to study and train on material that is currently being tested, and we can offer guidance on areas previously not addressed under the 2009 codes.”

The new codes will go into effect Oct. 2 of this year with the exception of the Property Maintenance Code, which goes into effect immediately.

“The 2021 Property Maintenance Code will allow our inspectors to better serve the citizens of Enterprise,” Assistant Director of Engineering Services Thomas Hardy said. “Violations pertaining to both the exterior and interiors of structures are included in the code, and it will allow us to set a general standard for all property in Enterprise.”

The 2021 Fire Code was also adopted, which could impact the city’s International Organization for Standardization (ISO) rating. The better the ISO rating, the better insurance premiums are for the city. The ISO does not give credit for 2009 codes, which is what the Enterprise Fire Department was following.

Construction projects submitted or permitted prior to the Oct. 2 date will be honored under the codes they were submitted.