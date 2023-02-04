ENTERPRISE — Longtime Enterprise attorney Dale Marsh will be inducted into the Alabama Lawyer Hall of Honor at the annual Alabama Law Alumni Society Banquet in Birmingham in March.

Marsh is one of four being honored this year and the only one from the Wiregrass. Other 2023 inductees are the Honorable Sue Bell Cobb, Class of 1981; the Honorable Scott Coogler, Class of 1984; and Elizabeth “Liz” Huntley, Class of 1977.

The Alabama Lawyer Hall of Honor was established by the Law School Foundation Board of Governors in 2020 to recognize the outstanding achievements of Alabama Law alumni and faculty. To be eligible for induction, a recipient must be a graduate of the University of Alabama School of Law, have a minimum 25 years of experience in the legal profession, be at least 50 years of age, and have an excellent reputation in the legal community. In addition, an honoree must have made significant contribution to the School of Law and their local community.

Now managing partner of Marsh and Cotter LLP, the Enterprise native has been practicing law in the same peach-colored building at the intersection of East Lee and South Edwards streets since being hired straight out law school by the late Joe Cassady Sr. and the late Kenneth Fuller 49 years ago. He was made partner in 1976 and the firm became Cassady, Fuller and Marsh.

Marsh is the son and grandson of Coffee County farmers. His grandfather, C.A. Marsh was among the second group of farmers to plant peanuts after the boll weevil destroyed area cotton crops in the early 1900s. That is part of why the story of the renowned Boll Weevil Monument in the middle of Main Street downtown is dear to his heart.

The July 2017 issue of “Alabama Lawyer” includes an article written by Marsh about the significance of the boll weevil story in Enterprise, and he was most recently on the CBS Sunday Morning show titled “An Alabama Town honors the boll weevil” talking about impact a positive attitude can make.

“The boll weevil destroyed everything in its path and that didn’t affect just the farmer,” Marsh said. “If the farmer had no crop, he had no money to pay back the bank or the merchants. The transition to peanut farming created prosperity out of devastation for the town.”

In 1919, Enterprise citizens erected a monument to celebrate their agricultural prosperity, overcoming earlier devastation. Decades later, the weevil was put on top of it. “The lesson of the boll weevil is that when adversity comes your way, don’t quit,” Marsh said. "The Boll Weevil Monument might initially seem silly if you do not know the story, but the story is not actually about the boll weevil but what it represents.

"The same 'boll weevil lessons' apply to the practice of law," Marsh said. "Lawyers must have a deep understanding of both the black letter law and human nature. We must use our training, our ethical duty to clients, and the courts in our commitment to justice to create legal solutions to the many problems that face modern society.

"Although the legal process and products lawyers provide have changed and will continue to change, the one constant in the law profession that remains is the need for advice and counsel which only lawyers can provide," he said. "Lawyers must continue to be hard working, courageous, creative and demonstrate a continued will to win, succeed, and above all, persevere."

“The motto of the Alabama State bar is lawyers render service and I think that’s true,” Marsh said.

Marsh’s journey to a legal career was not without challenges, he said, crediting his parents and grandparents for the work ethic he learned as a child. “In harvest season, we picked cotton, from daybreak to sundown,” he said. “So, I grew up knowing how to work.

“There are lots of people smarter than me, but not a lot of people who are willing to work harder than me. I always said nobody is going to outwork me and that has made all the difference in my law practice and my willingness to help my city, state and nation.”

His service to his community includes having been a board member president of the Enterprise State Community College Foundation from 1992-2019. He has served as a deacon and Trustee at First Baptist Church of Enterprise. Marsh was named Enterprise Man of the Year in 1991, Enterprise State Junior College Outstanding Alumnus in 1990 and the Alabama College System Alumni Hall of Honor as Most Outstanding Alumnus in 1990.

Marsh has served as the Coffee County Bar Association president and State Bar Association commissioner for the 12th Judicial Circuit. He served as State Bar Association chair of the Unauthorized Practice of Law Committee and is a longtime member of the Volunteer Lawyers Program, and has served many years as a director of Legal Services of Alabama. Marsh served as Alabama Council of School Board Attorneys president from 2005-2006. He also served as an alternate judge for the Alabama Court of Judiciary from 2015-2021. He served as Middle District of Alabama Historical Committee member and later as chairman, served on two separate Merit Selection Panels for U.S. Magistrate Judges, and twice was an invited lawyer delegate from the Middle District to attend 11th Circuit Judicial conferences.

Marsh served as Farrah Law Society president and has been a governor and served as president of the UA Law Foundation for more than 35 years. He served on the UA Law School Addition/Renovation Committee.

Marsh retired in 2001 at the rank of colonel after serving 31 years as a member of the Alabama Army National Guard and U.S. Army Reserve. He served as commander of the 31st Support Battalion in Enterprise and executive officer of the 31st Armor Brigade in Tuscaloosa. He served as a USMA admission liaison officer and recruited high school students from the Wiregrass area to attend USMA at West Point. He is a 2014 graduate of the Army War College National Security and Strategy Seminar at Carlisle Barracks, Pa.

He is married to Joan Warren Marsh. They are the parents of two UA law graduates, Katherine M. Whitson, class of 2004, and John Warren Marsh, class of 2007.