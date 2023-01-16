Enterprise Community Awareness Organization founder honored at MLK event

ENTERPRISE - An Elba native who initiated the first Martin Luther King Celebration in Enterprise, founded the Community Awareness Organization that now hosts the celebration annually, and organized and directed the first King Mass Choir in the city was honored during the MLK Celebration at the civic center here Sunday.

“You really got me with this one,” said a visibly emotional Dr. Henry Howard Terry as the hundreds attending the MLK Celebration in here Sunday gave him a standing ovation as his contribution to the Community Awareness Organization was recognized through a proclamation read in his honor by Mayor William Cooper and the gift of a gold key to the city.

“This key won’t unlock any doors, but it will unlock the hearts of the mayor, city council, city staff and the entire 30,000 plus people in the city of Enterprise,” Cooper told Terry.

A native of Elba, Terry is the youngest of seven children of the late Annie Jo Terry and is a 1982 graduate of Elba High School. He earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in music and a Master of Music Education from Alabama State University. He also earned the Educational Specialist Degree and his Doctor of Philosophy degree in music education from Auburn University.

Terry credits music teachers Gladys Yelverton, the late Annie G. Tillman, Poncy Collier, Lois Holt, Elizabeth Lester Donaldson and Dr. Barbara Voss Smith for his musical success. At ASU, Terry met Dr. Kay Pace, “a phenomenal piano instructor who changed every facet of my music, church, professional and personal life,” he said. “

In 1990, Terry was hired to teach piano and music theory at George Washington Carver High School’s Creative and Performing Arts Center in Montgomery. While he served as the school’s choral director, the concert choir of 60 voices and the chamber choir of 30 voices the choirs earned superior rating and best-in-class at district, state, and regional shows.

Terry said that with 33 years of teaching under his belt, he still strives to use music to inspire students to reach their goals and stresses that dreams are the result of hard work and perseverance. “I strive to use the medium of choral music to inspire students to persevere to reach attainable goals in order to be productive citizens in this global society,” he said.

“In Enterprise, you allowed me to grow and to learn and to know and trust God,” he said. “What I gained in Enterprise has served well in 33 years in education.”

Archbishop Carl McComb from the Daleville Christian Fellowship Worship Center was keynote speaker at the evening event which included music by the 2023 Enterprise King Mass Choir and a solo by Felicia Darby of Luverne who was accompanied on the keyboard by her son Isaiah Darby.

Marge Simmons presented the Community Awareness Organization’s Scholarship in recognition of academic excellence to Alijyana Sanders, a 2022 graduate of Enterprise High School.