Transparency in government has been the cornerstone of the Enterprise City Council’s focus since being elected, Council President Turner Townsend told those attending the recent Enterprise Rotary Club meeting. “Striving for transparency in government is a big part of the platform I ran for election on,” he said.

“Our city council board packets are posted online so you can have access to them at the same time that the council has access to them,” Townsend said. All city council work sessions and voting meetings are open to the public but are also livestreamed when they happen on the first and third Tuesday of each month and available for viewing on the city’s website www.enterpriseal.gov.

City water works, streets, public transportation, business licensing, and municipal infrastructure were among the topics discussed by Townsend at the recent Enterprise Rotary Club meeting.

Townsend said that each year the council and mayor meet to strategically plan for the upcoming year and objectives formulated are reviewed at quarterly meetings. “We’ve laid a lot of groundwork and I think producing a more professionally run city,” he said. “I think we’ve come a long way in the seven years since I’ve been on the council and we certainly have a lot way to go.”

Improvements to the city’s water works system and city streets has been ongoing for several years. In the past two and one half years, about 25% of the city’s streets have been repaved. Repaving on some has been held pending improvements to water mains running beneath them. “This major water main replacement projects has been going on for several years and will be ongoing for several more years,” he said.

Public transportation is coming to the city through a partnership with the Wiregrass Transit Authority by October of this year, Townsend said. Public transportation within city limits for a nominal fee will be able to be scheduled in advance.

The business license fee structure has been revised for the first time since the 1970s, Townsend said. Also revised and updated are some city positions. “The creation of the city administrator position is one of the initiatives of this council,” Townsend said. “We also created a position of city engineer/director of public works by combining our building departments and public works department under one department.” The former treasurer position is now named the chief financial officer. Those changes realign the city’s organization structure, which is what we needed as a growing progressive city.

The Enterprise City hall was built in the mid-1960s. “And it has had very little attention since then,” Townsend said. Renovation will begin soon, to include complete modernization and upgrade to the police department which will occupy the entire lower level of the building when complete. Townsend said that hope is that the new police station, combined with the new central fire station built several years ago, both departments can be brought to full staffing.

Blight reduction is another priority for the council, Townsend said. With assistance of a Community Development Block Grant, 59 abandoned dilapidated buildings have been demolished. “And we’ll be tearing more down in the near future,” he said.

The council devised a 10-year plan and initiated and operates off of a one year plan that is reviewed quarterly. “We refresh it every year to paint a picture of what we want and what we need to be working on,” he said.

“I may be a little biased but I think we have a very good council in place,” Townsend said. ‘We trust each other and work well with each other because, at the end of the day, we all want the same thing and that is for the city to continue to move forward.”