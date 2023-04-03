ENTERPRISE — Part of the roof is blown off the club house and uprooted, splintered trees lie scattered among lawn chairs strewn across the lawn at the Enterprise Country Club Monday after the complex was hit by storm winds Monday morning.

Coffee County Emergency Management Agency Director James Brown was on site reviewing the damage Monday afternoon and said that the National Weather Service will determine the exact cause of the damage that was caused by either a tornado or straight-line winds. “Or a combination of the two,” he said.

“Some of it does look like there was some twisting from that direction,” he said, pointing away from the roof that winds had peeled off the top of the club house. “We did have indication of some 80+ mile per hour straight-line winds as the storm came in. This was a radar-indicated tornado, so we’ll see what the National Weather says. We’ll let the experts look at it.”

Brown said the other location reporting storm related damage is southwest of Elba where five or six trees were downed.

“The best we can tell a small tornado came through,” said Enterprise Country Club President Cathy Brown. “One had been spotted on Shell Field earlier in the morning."

Golf Course Superintendent John Ramsey and his crew were working outside on the grounds when they noticed that the weather was getting blustery and the sky turned black. “We saw the trees swaying really badly and saw debris circling in the air,” he said. “So I got everybody inside my office and we were in there about three minutes when it started getting calm again. When we walked outside, that’s when we saw all the destruction.”

“We’re very, very fortunate because this is a day that the club is closed and the only people who were here were the groundskeepers,” Cathy Brown said. “They huddled down in the barn until the storm passed.

“Everyone has been great to respond with help,” the golf club president said. “The city, the first responders have been awesome.”

Cathy Brown said that the club will remain shut down until the building is deemed safe. “It's safety first and our members will understand that,” she said. “And once we can start the cleanup, our members will be out here helping us. They are a wonderful group of people.”