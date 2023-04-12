The Enterprise Fire Department will distribute free smoke detectors to those living within city limits Saturday in an effort to increase the chances of surviving a fire.

The smoke detector blitz will start at 9 a.m. at Johns Chapel AME Church on Geneva Highway. EFD personnel, along with Coffee County Community Emergency Response Team volunteers, will go door-to-door nearby offering free smoke detectors and installation.

“Our goal is for every home in Enterprise to have a working smoke detector,” EFD Battalion Chief Brian Beasley said. “When there’s a house fire, you only have a few minutes to get out safely. A working smoke detector alerts you to the danger and increases your chances of survival.”

Beasley, who oversees Community Risk Reduction for EFD, says that everyone in the home needs to know what to do when the alarm sounds.

“Plan and practice a fire escape route. Designate a place like a mailbox, tree, or light pole, for everyone to meet outside that’s a safe distance from your property.”

He says it’s not only important to have a plan, but to practice it.

“We recommend you practice it at least twice a year, during the day and at night. Make sure your kids know how to escape on their own in case you can’t help them.”

The Enterprise Fire Department also has free smoke detectors available for city residents at Central Fire Station. Call (334) 348-2641 or stop by for more information.