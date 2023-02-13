ENTERPRISE - An Enterprise man was arrested Sunday in connection with shooting near New Horizon Trailer Park on Rucker Boulevard.

Amon Jamal Marquis Hockemeyer, 24, is charged with discharging a firearm into an unoccupied dwelling in connection with the shooting that occurred at about 11:27 a.m., according to Enterprise Police Department Public Information Officer Capt. Billy Haglund.

“Witnesses advised police that numerous shots were fired and multiple rounds struck two unoccupied vehicles and an unoccupied dwelling,” Haglund said Monday. “No injuries were reported during this call.”

Hockemeyer was transported to the Dale County Jail after arrest because the incident occurred in the section of Enterprise that is in Dale County.

EPD detectives are actively investigating this shooting and no further information will be released at this time, Haglund said. Additional charges may be pending.