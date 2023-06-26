A Coffee County grand jury will determine if enough evidence exists to indict an Enterprise man charged with killing his father on Good Friday.

At an evidentiary hearing for Ethan Stuckey before Coffee County District Judge Josh Wilson Monday morning, the judge agreed with 12th Judicial Circuit District Attorney James Tarbox and Stuckey’s attorneys Lee Knowles and Amy Marshall that evidence presented during a May 8 pretrial detention hearing would constitute the “probable cause” required to move the case forward.

Stuckey has been held in Coffee County Jail without bond since being extradited from Colorado where he had been in Colorado Springs Jail since his April 8 arrest by members of the Colorado Springs Fugitive Task Force Police Department and the Alabama Fugitive Task Force in connection with the murder of his father, Russell Stuckey, 42, who was found shot to death in the home in the 300 block of Daleville Avenue in Enterprise.

Factors considered, Wilson wrote in his ruling, included the nature and circumstances of the offense charged, the weight of the evidence against the defendant, and the history and characteristics of the defendant, including but not limited to the defendant’s character, physical, and mental condition, family ties, employment, financial resources, length of residence in the community, community ties, past conduct, history relating to drug or alcohol abuse, criminal history, and record concerning appearance at court proceedings, and whether, at the time of the current offense, the defendant was on probation, parole, or on other release pending trial, sentencing, appeal, or completion of sentence for an offense.

Also considered is the nature and seriousness of the danger to any person, or the community, if the defendant is released, Wilson said.

During the May 8 bond hearing, Enterprise Police Lt. Mark Anderson testified that the elder Stuckey was found at about 6 p.m. April 7, by the Enterprise Fire Department in response to a call about a gas leak at the home.

Anderson said that a co-worker of the younger Stuckey had reported to the police the smell of a gas leak when he went to the Daleville Avenue residence to check on his co-worker, who he had not been able to contact for several days. Responding firefighters called police when they discovered the elder Stuckey dead from seven gunshots to the back and side, Anderson said.

All four of the burners on the gas stove were open and emitting gas. Marijuana was found burning in a smoking pipe near the gas burners, Anderson said, adding that an electrician called to the house discovered that the electrical wiring under the house was cut.

“Pings” off of Ethan Stuckey’s cell phone revealed that he was in Kansas at noon and Colorado Springs by about 9:45 p.m. that same day, Anderson said. Russell Stuckey’s cellphone had been found in the median of the roadway near Mayberry subdivision in New Brockton at about 7 a.m. the same morning.

Enterprise Police Officer Amber Darbro and EPD Detective Will Ezell had been sent to Colorado Springs to collect evidence from the car Ethan Stuckey had been driving. They found Russell Stuckey’s wallet, the weapon that had been used to kill Russell Stuckey, an AK47, and a bulletproof vest.

Darbro told the court at the May 8 hearing that Ethan Stuckey told Colorado Springs law officers that he had seen his father dead on the floor of the Daleville Avenue home before he left town. Darbro said that he later told his mother during a phone call, recorded by police, from the Colorado Springs Jail that he had killed his father in self-defense.

In his “no bond” ruling, Wilson also noted that Stuckey was on pretrial release on an unrelated charge at the time of the commission of most recent offense and that he left the state shortly after the alleged crime was committed.