Enterprise man dies in Wednesday night accident near Level Plains

LEVEL PLAINS - A two-vehicle crash Wednesday night has claimed the life of an Enterprise man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Cazavieon Terre Wilder, 27, was killed when the 1996 Nissan Altima that he was a passenger in pulled into the path of a 1994 Dodge Ram. The driver of the Nissan Altima was transported to Enterprise Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Wilder was pronounced dead on the scene. The accident occurred on US 84 at the intersection of Coffee County Road 709, just west of Level Plains around 6:15 pm.
No further details were released by ALEA State Troopers as the investigation continues.