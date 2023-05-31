Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ENTERPRISE — Victoria Boyle Sprinkle has been a lifelong fan of Wheel of Fortune.

“I’ve been watching Wheel of Fortune my whole life,” Sprinkle said. “It’s a whole big deal with my family. We are a very competitive family so it’s always a race to see who is going to get the answer first.”

On Thursday, Sprinkle, 27, will get to live out a dream as she will appear on the broadcast as part of a special Star Wars themed episode.

“I’m a massive Star Wars fan so when the call went out that Wheel of Fortune was looking to do a Star Wars week and wanted Star Wars fans, that was my sign.”

Sprinkle was encouraged by her mother Martha to apply for the show.

“My mom for years has told my dad and I to apply for the show because we’d always say we could do better than the contestants. She told me to go prove it." Sprinkle said.

Although the episode was taped back in February, she is excited for her family to watch the episode.

“I am so thrilled," Sprinkle said, about being able to represent Enterprise. “When the show asked who I wanted to send the promotional information to (about my appearance), I said I have to do my hometown! I have to do Enterprise because honestly that’s what has been home to me for most of my life.”