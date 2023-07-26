Seven more Individual First Aid Kits were presented to the Enterprise Police Department at the Republic Women of Coffee County meeting Wednesday.

In a partnership with the Coffee County Republican Club and longtime member Ed Foy, the RWCC donated the trauma kits containing essential life-saving materials, bleeding control and major wound treatments to EPD Chief Michael Moore and EPD Public Information Officer Capt. Billy Haglund.

The club has been providing the Tactical IFAK kits that include tourniquets, chest seals, combat gauze and other hemostatic agents as part of its Caring for America project, said RWCC Caring for American Chairman Linda Baiz. “Republican women give back to our community through Caring for America projects.”

The National Federation of Republican Women established the Caring for America program in 1999 to encourage state federations and clubs to actively participate in at least one community service program based on the belief that problems can be solved most effectively through the generosity and combined energies of individual citizens in their respective communities.

This is not the first time the RWCC has donated IFAK’s to the Enterprise police. Baiz said the idea for the project came from longtime RWCC member Sue Neuwien, who had a heightened awareness for the benefit of such packs because her son is a law enforcement officer.

“IFAKs are vital tools containing essential materials that are crucial for controlling bleeding and providing initial medical treatment before accessing professional medical care,” said Moore. “We want to thank all of those involved for such a kind gift and their continued support.”