ENTERPRISE -- Teamwork between multiple law enforcement agencies from neighboring counties is what Enterprise Police Chief Michael Moore credits with the successful resolution to a daylong standoff Friday with a convicted felon called “armed and dangerous.”

Shannon Scott Anthony, 40, is in Coffee County Jail on $350,000 bond set Saturday morning by Coffee County District Judge Josh Wilson. Anthony ultimately surrendered to authorities at about 7:55 p.m. Friday after being holed-up with a rifle inside an abandoned vehicle in a wooded area behind the Ford dealership off of Boll Weevil Circle.

“Luckily, I was surrounded by a whole lot of patient people. We were really exhausted. It was a long day,” Moore said at a press conference held at Enterprise City Hall Monday morning. Surrounded by law officers who had assisted in the 15-hour day that began with a 4 a.m. report to police Friday of a disorderly person in the 100 block of Boll Weevil Circle, Moore said he was holding the press conference to “let the community know how thankful I am for everybody who was there. We could not have had a better resolution to this situation.

“It was a team effort,” Moore said, crediting the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and their SWAT team, Coffee Dale and Houston County Sheriff’s Offices, Dothan Police Department, ATF, Enterprise Rescue, the Twelfth Judicial Circuit District Attorney, the Enterprise State Community College Police, and Alabama Department of Corrections for their assistance. “We would also like to thank the staff of Mitchell Dodge for their support during this incident,” he said.

Moore said that when police responded to the residence early Friday morning, they discovered two men fighting. Anthony, who had earlier kicked in the door to the residence, retreated into the residence to get a long rifle, which he pointed at the officers. One officer got the residents of the place out and another went to the back yard where he was met by Anthony and the same rifle was pointed at him, Moore said. After this the officers lost sight of Anthony and the EPD Shift Supervisor created a wide cordon in the wooded area.

Tracking dogs from the Alabama Department of Corrections and a Dale County Sheriff’s Department helicopter joined in the search and at 12:38 p.m., members of the search team located Anthony hiding in an abandoned pickup truck in the woods behind the Mitchell Dodge dealership on Boll Weevil Circle.

“After multiple hours of negotiation with the suspect, he finally surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident,” Moore said. “We were out there 15 hours but the end result was what we wanted.”

“Praise the Lord that he decided to give up peacefully,” said State Bureau of Investigation Lt. David Hall at the press conference Monday. “At the end of the day, we want to protect our citizens and that is what happened Friday. Chief Moore and his staff did a phenomenal job.”

“Wiregrass citizens need to know that we come together and work as a team,” said Coffee County Sheriff Scott Byrd.

“Our assignment is to protect the community. The mission was met,” said Moore. “At the end of the day we want to protect our citizens and that is what happened Friday.

Twelfth Judicial Circuit District Attorney James Tarbox agreed. “The district attorney’s office appreciates all of our law enforcement partners and their actions during Friday’s events,” Tarbox said. “The collaboration between and assistance provided by numerous agencies led to the peaceful outcome of a situation that could have unfortunately been deadly.”