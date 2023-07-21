The Enterprise Board of Education approved several personnel actions at the meeting July 18.
Leave:
Brittany Nelson, fourth grade teacher, Holly Hill Elementary School;
Mallory Lloyd, speech pathologist, Enterprise City Schools;
Resignations:
Alicia Chitty, fifth grade teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary School;
Zamaria Warren, fourth grade teacher, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School;
Sarah Patty, computer science teacher, Dauphin Junior High School;
Lisamarie Deveau, English teacher, Coppinville Junior High School;
Lauren Peterson, social science teacher, Dauphin Junior High School;
Madison Jones, first grade teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary School;
Courtney Herbst, English teacher, Enterprise High School;
Tara Rickaby, special education aide, Enterprise City Schools;
Jordyn Forman, physical education teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary School;
Mallory Lee, speech pathologist, Enterprise City Schools;
Transfers:
Jennifer Kiel, six and one half-hour child nutrition program worker, Child Nutrition Program, to seven-hour child nutrition program worker;
Thomas Wojtala, physical education aide, Holly Hill Elementary School to physical education aide, Pinedale Elementary School;
Anabelle Velazquez, 195-day clerical aide, Enterprise City Schools, to 240-day clerical aide, Enterprise City Schools;
Christine Strickland, technology integration coach, Enterprise City Schools, to gifted teacher, Enterprise City Schools;
Employment:
Megan Howard, elementary teacher grade to be announced, Harrand Creek Elementary School;
Jessica Wingard, six and one half-hour child nutrition program worker, Child Nutrition Program;
Mccaulie Green, six and one half-hour child nutrition program worker, Child Nutrition Program;
Natasha Moore, six and one half-hour child nutrition program worker, Child Nutrition Program;
Lori Jacobs, math specialist, Harrand Creek Elementary School;
Tara Rickaby, elementary teacher, grade to be announced, Harrand Creek Elementary School;
Sheldon Ford, music teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary School;
Kelan LeBlanc, physical education aide, Hillcrest Elementary School;
Casey Robinson, English teacher, Coppinville Junior High School;
Gabrielle Irwin, computer science teacher, Dauphin Junior High School;
Aaron Cobb, special education aide, Enterprise High School;
Peyton Goodson, physical education aide, Holly Hill Elementary School;
Micah Henderson, physical education teacher, Enterprise High School;
Jerry Hill, bus driver, Transportation Department;
Zion Scott, bus driver, Transportation Department;
Terry Mills, substitute bus driver, Transportation Department;
Tracy Grant, First Class Pre-K aide, Enterprise City Schools;
Ashley Storey, social science teacher, Dauphin Junior High School;
Tammy Archer, bus aide, Transportation Department;
Keith Simmons, physical education teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary School;
Debra McClain, eight-hour custodian, Coppinville Junior High School; and,
Luis Calixtro-Olea, contract coach, Enterprise High School.
Athletic supplements:
Jon Cooper, golf, head coach, boys;
Cassidy Mulcahy, swimming, head coach;
Griffin Windham, wrestling, head coach, boys;
Boyce Landry, wrestling, head coach, girls;
Aaron Cobb, baseball, assistant junior high;
Kelen LeBlanc, soccer, assistant, girls;
Michah Henderson, baseball, head junior high coach;
Michael Fleming, baseball, head junior varsity coach;
Brooke Cavanaugh, cheerleader, competition cheer, 50%;
Robin Marsh, cheerleader, competition cheer, 50%; and,
Luis Calixtro-Olea, soccer, assistant girls.