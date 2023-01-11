 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Enterprise Skate additions ready by weekend, city says

  • Updated
  • 0
Enterprise Skatepark additions ready by weekend, city says

Installation began on new halfpipe at Enterprise Skatepark Tuesday.

 COURTESY PHOTO

ENTERPRISE — A new halfpipe will be ready to roll by this weekend, as crews worked Tuesday to install the new feature at the Enterprise Skate Park.

The halfpipe expansion measures 4 feet high, 16 feet wide and 30 feet long. The equipment, from American Ramp Company, is made up of a galvanized steel framework with a MaxGrip Coated Steel and fastener-free riding surface.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Enterprise City Council unanimously approved the purchase of the halfpipe skate ramps during the Oct. 18, 2022, council meeting. Funding for Phase Two of the skate park included a matching grant from the E.L. Gibson Foundation.

In November 2015, the city announced plans for Phase One of the skate park, which was made possible by a grant though the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs and city funding. The skate park opened with a ribbon cutting on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.

People are also reading…

The facility, located directly behind Moose Hope Gym, includes various obstacles and rails, as well as sidewalks and spectator seating.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Census: 24 Alabama towns, including Geneva and Headland, no longer count as urban areas

Census: 24 Alabama towns, including Geneva and Headland, no longer count as urban areas

Already one of the most rural states in the nation, Alabama’s rural population just expanded. Thanks to a federal rule change, two dozen Alabama towns that were once considered urban suddenly aren’t anymore. The change affected towns all across the state, from Grand Bay in the far south end of Mobile County to Hazel Green just north of Huntsville near the Tennessee border. [Can’t see the map? ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia set to capture eastern Ukraine town of Soledar

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert