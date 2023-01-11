Enterprise Skate additions ready by weekend, city says

ENTERPRISE — A new halfpipe will be ready to roll by this weekend, as crews worked Tuesday to install the new feature at the Enterprise Skate Park.

The halfpipe expansion measures 4 feet high, 16 feet wide and 30 feet long. The equipment, from American Ramp Company, is made up of a galvanized steel framework with a MaxGrip Coated Steel and fastener-free riding surface.

Enterprise City Council unanimously approved the purchase of the halfpipe skate ramps during the Oct. 18, 2022, council meeting. Funding for Phase Two of the skate park included a matching grant from the E.L. Gibson Foundation.

In November 2015, the city announced plans for Phase One of the skate park, which was made possible by a grant though the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs and city funding. The skate park opened with a ribbon cutting on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.

The facility, located directly behind Moose Hope Gym, includes various obstacles and rails, as well as sidewalks and spectator seating.