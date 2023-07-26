ENTERPRISE- With the turn of 15 gold shovels Wednesday morning, ground was broken on the new 50,000-square-foot performing arts center to be built on the campus of Enterprise State Community College.

State and municipal elected officials and community leaders from the Wiregrass community joined ESCC administrators, staff, and students to celebrate the first building to be constructed on the Enterprise campus in more than 30 years.

The state-of-the-art facility will consist of some 35,000 square feet of performance space that will hold approximately 600 spectators, and approximately 15,000 square feet of instructional space that will house the ESCC Fine Arts Division.

Dr. Ken Thomas, Enterprise State Community College Fine Arts Division Chair, said the groundbreaking was “a historic milestone.

“The beacon of this college has burned brightly for nearly 60 years,” he said. “We see this beacon burning each day in the employees who arrive to welcome students and prepare our students for various careers.

“But most importantly we see a beacon of hope and inspiration in our current students and our future students,” said Thomas, as he introduced ESCC Fine Arts Student Allanah Drake.

Drake outlined some of the Fine Arts Division activities for the crowd of some 250 attending the groundbreaking ceremony, included a recent concert choir trip to London to perform.

“You can’t talk about Fine Arts without talking about Dr. Thomas,” Drake said. “He works so hard to provide us with the best opportunities and to grow, not only in the fine arts but in life.

“I know this building is going to bring even more entertainment and excitement to the community and I hope that for the multitude of future performances that every seat is filled,” Drake said. “In the wise words of Dr. Thomas, ‘We’re small but we don’t know it because we’re always doing big things.’”

ESCC President Danny Long thanked the local legislative delegation for its part in making the long-time dream a reality.

“We have seen record-breaking education budgets passed and they were very kind to us in the special appropriations bill this past session,” Long said, also thanking Enterprise Mayor Bill Cooper, the Enterprise City Council, and City Administrator Jonathan Tullos for their support. “We have developed a strong bond. We’ve got several partnerships going and you have stepped up and provided financial support for these construction projects.

“We are fortunate to have over 70 years of arts education experience among our Fine Arts Division,” Long said. “We’re going to finally have a facility that matches the caliber of their instruction that they’ve been delivering for years and that matches the talent of our students.

“I don’t think we’ve yet realized the potential that this asset is going to be, not only to Enterprise and Coffee County but the entire Wiregrass,” he added.

Chancellor of the Alabama Community College System Jimmy Baker agreed. Noting that nationally, enrollment in junior colleges is declining, Baker said that the Alabama Community College system has grown every year.

“In fact, we are expecting a 10% increase this fall and that didn’t just happen. It happened because we have strong presidents, strong faculties, and strong staff at all of our school and we will continue to grow.”