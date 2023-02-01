 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Enterprise teen arrested in connection with stolen vehicle

  • Updated
  • 0
Enterprise teen arrested in connection with stolen vehicle

Dante Jamal Buchanan

 COURTESY PHOTO

ENTERPRISE — An Enterprise teen is in Coffee County Jail in connection with a vehicle stolen from the Rucker Boulevard area Tuesday.

Dante Jamal Buchanan, 18, of Enterprise, is charged with first-degree theft of property, second-degree theft of property, driving under the influence, minor in consumption of alcohol, and attempting to elude, according to Enterprise Police Department Public Information Officer Capt. Billy Haglund.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

EPD officers responded to a report of a vehicle stolen from the 1100 block of Rucker Boulevard at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Haglund said.

Within an hour of the initial report, patrol officers located the stolen vehicle, a 2016 Ford Edge, travelling on Dixie Drive. “EPD patrol officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle and the suspect refused to stop,” Haglund said. “After a brief vehicle pursuit, the suspect stopped the stolen vehicle and attempted to flee on foot.” 

People are also reading…

Officers apprehended the suspect without further incident, and recovered the victim’s handguns, which were located in the stolen vehicle.

Buchanan was transported to the Coffee County Jail after his arrest.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WDHN meteorologist arrested for allegedly stalking waitress

WDHN meteorologist arrested for allegedly stalking waitress

An Alabama meteorologist was arrested over the weekend on a second-degree stalking charge. WDHN weekend meteorologist Andrew Clarke was booked into the Dothan City Jail just after 11 p.m. Saturday. WTVY reported that Clarke was arrested just a half hour after he appeared on the station’s 10 p.m. newscast. WDHN did not immediately return a call seeking comment. Dothan police Lt. Ronald Hall ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Students in India risk arrest to screen Modi documentary

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert