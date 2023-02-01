Enterprise teen arrested in connection with stolen vehicle

ENTERPRISE — An Enterprise teen is in Coffee County Jail in connection with a vehicle stolen from the Rucker Boulevard area Tuesday.

Dante Jamal Buchanan, 18, of Enterprise, is charged with first-degree theft of property, second-degree theft of property, driving under the influence, minor in consumption of alcohol, and attempting to elude, according to Enterprise Police Department Public Information Officer Capt. Billy Haglund.

EPD officers responded to a report of a vehicle stolen from the 1100 block of Rucker Boulevard at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Haglund said.

Within an hour of the initial report, patrol officers located the stolen vehicle, a 2016 Ford Edge, travelling on Dixie Drive. “EPD patrol officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle and the suspect refused to stop,” Haglund said. “After a brief vehicle pursuit, the suspect stopped the stolen vehicle and attempted to flee on foot.”

Officers apprehended the suspect without further incident, and recovered the victim’s handguns, which were located in the stolen vehicle.

Buchanan was transported to the Coffee County Jail after his arrest.