An Enterprise High School student is the recipient of the Emassee-Robert Grierson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution Youth Volunteer Patriot Award.

Shannon Beall Jr. was presented the award by Ladania Norton, state chairperson for DAR Service for Veterans at the awards lunch held at the Dothan County Club Thursday.

The Youth Volunteer Patriot Award is presented to local young people who have exhibited outstanding service to veterans. Beall has been involved in a variety of volunteer services such as placing American flags on the graves of veterans, greeting and serving meals to veterans and participating in a local Memorial Day Service. He has volunteered for projects at the local VFW, and the Fort Novosel Youth Service Center.

Beall is a junior in high school in Enterprise and is dual enrolled through Auburn University where he plans to attend after graduation. His long-term goal is to join the Marine Corps as a commissioned officer and eventually become a Naval Aviator.

Beall's other involvements include JROTC, Russian language, Coffee County Clay Club Shotgun Team, Boy Scouts where he has attained the Eagle Scout rank, 2019 George Strake District Scout of the Year and the Order of the Arrow National Honor Society.

"Shannon is a remarkable blessing to our community. He, along with his family, truly embraces the gratitude of living in our wonderful country by serving others," said Jessica Gautney, Emassee-Robert Grierson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution Regent. "We look forward to hearing great things about Shannon in the future."