ENTERPRISE–The Southeast Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission (Wiregrass Transit Authority) will host a public meeting Thursday to discuss the potential for public transportation in Enterprise at 2 p.m. at the Enterprise Farmers Market on Main Street here.

“The primary purpose of this hearing is to inform the public the Wiregrass Transit Authority is applying to the Alabama Department of Transportation for a grant that will provide financial assistance for public transportation in the City of Enterprise,” Mayor William E. Cooper said. “We encourage residents to attend to express their views about this potential means of public transportation.”

Demetrus (Mike) Crittenden, Transportation Director for the Wiregrass Transit Authority, said the lack of transportation resources is a major barrier for many people.

“People who are unable to drive or not to have access to a car must depend on friends or family to help them meet their basic daily needs,” Crittenden said. “The inability to travel often leads to isolation, withdrawal from society, and neglect of medical needs.”

Crittenden said the proposed service would include public transportation services for the city of Enterprise that would operate Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with an anticipated start date of Oct. 2 and a proposed fare of $3 per one-way trip.

The grant funding would provide federal financial assistance for administration, operational, and capital expenses. Capital funding will be used to purchase transit vehicles.