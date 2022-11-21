Enterprise unveils $23 million recreation and aquatics center Monday

ENTERPRISE — How the new $23 million Enterprise recreation and aquatics center will look when completed was revealed by city officials Monday morning.

With the construction bid awarded to Whaley Construction of Troy at last week's Enterprise City Council meeting, Director of Community Services and Communication Billy Powell and City Engineer and Director of Public Works Barry Mott met with area media Monday at the site of the old recreation facility on East Lee Street to discuss the new 110,000-square-foot facility that will include four gyms connected to the existing gym; a six lane, 25-yard long competitive sized swimming pool with zero-depth entry; workout rooms; locker rooms; community rooms; and office space.

The new facility will be built on the site of the old recreation center and now-defunct swimming pool which is in the process of being demolished.

“The asbestos has been removed and now we’re taking down some of the concrete behind us,” said Mott as he pointed to the 50-year-old buildings behind the swimming pool of the same age that had been shut down for years. “By the first part of January, the site should be cleared for new construction.”

When completed, the facility will be the size of two and one half football fields and four times the size of the existing Enterprise City Hall, said Powell. “The building behind us has served us well since the early 1960s but the needs of the community are different than they were in the ‘60s.”

Construction is expected to take up to 24 months once it starts, Mott said. “The real success story here is how the community came together to bring to reality a state of the art facility that the citizens deserve.”