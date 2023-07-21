An armed suspect surrendered and no one was harmed in the process. That is what Enterprise Police Chief Michael Moore calls a win for the community that he credits to the support of law enforcement partners from neighboring counties.

At a Republican Women of Coffee County meeting Wednesday Moore reiterated what he said at a press conference held at city hall Monday. “We were out there 15 hours but the end result was what we wanted,” Moore said. “Luckily I was surrounded by a whole lot of patient people.”

Shannon Scott Anthony, 40, is in Coffee County Jail after ultimately surrendering to authorities at about 7:55 p.m. Friday after being holed-up with a rifle inside an abandoned vehicle in a wooded area behind the Ford dealership off of Boll Weevil Circle.

Moore said that when police responded to a call for help at a residence in the 100 block of Boll Weevil Circle at about 4 a.m. Friday morning, they discovered two men fighting. Anthony, who had earlier kicked in the door to the residence, retreated into the residence to get a long rifle which he pointed at the officers. One officer got the residents of the place out and another went to the back yard where he was met by Anthony and the same rifle was pointed at him, Moore said. After this the officers lost sight of Anthony and the EPD Shift Supervisor created a wide cordon in the wooded area.

Tracking dogs from the Alabama Department of Corrections and a Dale County Sheriff’s Department helicopter joined in the search and at 12:38 p.m., members of the search team located Anthony hiding in an abandoned pickup truck in the woods behind the Mitchell Dodge dealership on Boll Weevil Circle.

“After multiple hours of negotiation with the suspect, he finally surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident,” Moore said.

Moore held the press conference Monday, he said, to let the community know how appreciative he and his department are with the immediate response they received from fellow law enforcers at the state and county level. “We could not have had a better resolution to this situation,” he said, surrounded by law officers who had assisted in the 15-hour day

“It was a team effort,” Moore said, crediting the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and their SWAT team, Coffee Dale and Houston County Sheriff’s Offices, Dothan Police Department, ATF, Enterprise Rescue, the Twelfth Judicial Circuit District Attorney, the Enterprise State Community College Police, and Alabama Department of Corrections for their assistance. “We would also like to thank the staff of Mitchell Dodge for their support during this incident,” he said.

“Our assignment is to protect the community. The mission was met,” said Moore. “At the end of the day we want to protect our citizens and that is what happened Friday.