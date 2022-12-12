EPD seek suspect in Sunday morning shooting

ENTERPRISE - Enterprise Police are asking the public for information about a shooting that occurred in the early hours Sunday at the Release Lounge on North Point Parkway here.

EPD Public Information Officer Capt. Billy Haglund said police responded to a shots-fired call at 4 North Point Parkway at 1:28 a.m. and responding officers discovered that multiple rounds were fired after a verbal altercation took place in the parking lot.

Haglund said three unoccupied vehicles were struck by gunfire and a single round struck the front door of the lounge. The offenders fled the scene before officers arrived and no injuries were reported.

The Enterprise Police Department is requesting that anyone with information regarding this crime to call (334) 347-2222 or leave an anonymous tip at www.enterprisepd.com.