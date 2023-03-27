An inmate who escaped the Houston County Jail over the weekend is now back in police custody after being captured in Enterprise on Sunday.

Chase Christian Miller, 25, was originally in jail for receiving stolen property. Now, he is charged with escape and is being held with no bond.

On March 25, Miller, who was working as a trustee in the prison kitchen, left the kitchen at about 11:12 a.m. and went into the courtyard where he escaped through one of the jail's main gates.

Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza said they had video of Miller in the kitchen but lost sight of him when he went into the courtyard.

"We had a malfunction with the cameras that were placed outside, which didn't allow us to initially watch him," Valenza said.

On top of not being able to see Miller, the gate he walked out of had a problem closing.

"We noticed that the gate had a malfunction in it," Valenza said. "When the gate normally closes, it slides into the lock. But at one point, the gate must've pushed to the left of the lock and there was a 10-to-12-inch gap in the gate."

About an hour after he left, a cook in the kitchen noticed Miller missing and reported it. Tracking dogs were immediately brought in, and Miller's coveralls were found just outside of the gate.

Later that night, Miller stole a vehicle from Emfinger Steel in Dothan and started driving toward Daleville. The Dale County Sheriff's Office was notified, and the vehicle was spotted on US-84. A Dale County Deputy then used a pit maneuver to stop the vehicle, but Miller fled into the woods on foot.

Officers searched the area until 3 a.m. Sunday but were unable to find Miller. On Sunday afternoon, Enterprise Police called the Houston County Sheriff's Office about a possible Miller sighting on Rucker Boulevard. Multiple units responded and at around 12:51 p.m., Miller was taken into custody and transported back to Houston County.

Multiple agencies including Dothan Police, Daleville Police, Level Plains Police, Midland City, Webb Police, Enterprise Police, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and the Dale County Sheriff's Office all worked together to capture Miller.

The jail trusty program gives non-violent inmates an opportunity to work and learn new skills while they are incarcerated. Valenza isn't sure why Miller had trusty status but assured the program will be reevaluated.

"I'm not happy about him being on trusty status," Valenza said. "I don't like the charge and yes you're innocent until proven guilty. But I think there should have been a better selection for that status and there will be in the future."

According to Valenza, this was the first time an inmate escaped from the Houston County Jail.

"We've never had one escape that facility," Valenza said.