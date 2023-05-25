Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MONTGOMERY — United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart announced Thursday that Robert Skyler White, 27, of Eufaula, received a sentence of 160 months in prison after pleading guilty to federal firearms charges.

According to his plea agreement and other court records, on July 9, 2021, law enforcement in Henry County stopped a vehicle for speeding.

Officers identified White as the driver and discovered that he had outstanding warrants. While arresting White, law enforcement found a bag of marijuana in one of his pockets. Officers then looked inside the vehicle and discovered a scale, 50 small baggies containing marijuana, and a handgun. White is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Later, on March 18, 2022, White had an argument with his brother after they left a bar in Eufaula, then both men went to their mother’s house. White went inside and retrieved a rifle, pointed it at his brother’s head, and threatened to kill him. Finally, on July 31, 2022, White was stopped by law enforcement for a traffic violation and was again found to be in possession of a firearm and controlled substances.

White pleaded guilty to two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime on Feb. 16, 2023.

During the sentencing hearing on Wednesday, the federal judge also ordered that White serve three years of supervised release following his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the Abbeville Police Department, the Eufaula Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated this case. Assistant United States Attorney B. Chelsea Phillips prosecuted the case.