Sunset Memorial Park hosted the 17th annual Wiregrass Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 29, and hundreds of community members turned out to honor veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The event got underway at 10 a.m., and flowers were placed on the graves of veterans. Following the flower placing, Thom Tran, an army combat veteran and standup comedian, shared personal stories about his time in the military and his life afterwards.

At the beginning of his comedy career, Tran, who also received a Purple Heart for his service in Iraq, created the GIs of Comedy tour, which features a group of veterans turned stand-up comedians.

