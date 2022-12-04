‘Family deserves answers,’ Dale sheriff says at prayer vigil

OZARK – A candlelight prayer vigil for a Dale County woman found dead in Coffee County from gunshot wounds Oct. 4 was held at the downtown amphitheater here Saturday night.

“I’ve always struggled with every death notification that I’ve done but it’s really tough when you’ve watched that individual grow up,” said Dale County Sheriff Wally Olson to the crowd of family, friends and supporters of Melanie Amber Dorrill who was buried on her birthday, Oct. 8.

“Her last birthday party was her funeral because somebody else played God,” said Angel Johnson, Dorrill’s cousin. “So here we are gathered at town square asking you for your help to raise our voices a little higher and surround our family in compassion and guidance.”

Dorrill, 38, was found dead at a home just inside the Coffee County line, near the Rocky Head Community in Dale County, after Coffee County Sheriff’s officers responded to a report of an unresponsive individual at a home in the 1800 block of County Road 117.

When Coffee County deputies entered the home, they found Dorrill unresponsive, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. CCSO investigators are investigating the case as a homicide, said Coffee County Sheriff Capt. Michael Hines Friday. “We are actively investigating. Every. Single. Day.”

“The murder of another human being does not just affect that victim’s family and friends, it affects the entire community,” Olson said, adding that the family deserved answers. “We must trust that God will shine the light of truth on the culprit who committed this awful act.

“I ask anyone who has information please come forward,” Olson said. “You don’t have to leave a name, but you really need to remember this: if you have the information and you choose not to come forward, you could be the next victim.”

Ozark Police Department Chaplain and Dale County Baptist Association Director of Missions Pastor Jim Hill echoed Olson’s request. “We’re here to ask for justice and for answers,” Hill said. “Melanie leaves behind a broken family, a family begging for justice since her life was so tragically taken. We’re here tonight to ask that the family’s voices be heard.”

“I know the Dorrill family spends every day in shock and disbelief as they wait for the answers about who did this and why,” said Olson. “The grief and pain that follows the murder of a loved one cannot be measured. My prayer is for the family to have the answers and to see an individual held accountable for this."

A cousin who had lived with the Dorrill family at the age of 13, Johnson said she was asked to be “the voice for my family on our journey to justice for Melanie.

“We need this family’s voice to echo through our community until we finally have justice,” Johnson said. "Nobody deserves to be murdered."

“Melanie was born and raised a Southern girl in the small town of Ozark,” Hill said. “Her younger years were full of beauty pageants, cheerleading, church with her family and Alabama football.” In fact, those attending Dorrill’s funeral were asked to wear University of Alabama apparel.

“Melanie stayed true to the Southern life where she always found joy in even the simplest things like riding dirt roads, getting her boots muddy every chance she got and getting dressed up for a girls’ night out,” Hill said. “But above all Melanie loved her family’s big get togethers.

“Melanie could walk into a room, and everyone knew she was there because the room shined a little brighter with her infectious smile and her personality," he added.

The daughter of Joan and George Dorrill is survived by her 19-year-old daughter, 16-year-old son and her sister, Melissa Dorrill, who urged anyone with information to call the tip line at (334) 894-5535. “The cops are doing what they can, but they need the public’s help,” she said.

Olson reiterated that request. “Let’s find the justice for Melanie that she deserves. Her family deserves answers, and I ask you if you have those answers, all you have to do is call,” he said.