OZARK- A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday has claimed the life of a Ozark man, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Kendra McKinney.

Robert Lee Clarke, 65, was fatally injured when the 1990 GMC C1500 he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Clarke was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene, McKinney said.

The crash occurred on Dale County 34, approximately five miles west of Ozark, in Dale County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.