Federal grand jury indicts Dothan pharmacist

A Dothan pharmacist arrested when his business was raided last week by federal agents and Dothan police has been indicted by a federal grand jury for unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.
According to court documents, the one-count indictment against Richard Allen Strickland, who owns Allen’s Pharmacy at 1516 W. Main St., in Dothan, states that in early July, Strickland “knowingly and intentionally distributed a controlled substance,” which is describes as hydrocodone. Hydrocodone is an opioid used to treat moderate to severe pain.
The complaint filed by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration alleges Strickland dispensed medication without a prescription to individuals who later gave him money.
Strickland’s attorney, Aimee Cobb Smith, said he is still being held in the Montgomery County Jail.
The US Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama is overseeing the case.