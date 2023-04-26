A fifth suspect who was sought after in a 2022 double murder was arrested in Georgia Wednesday morning.

MacAuthur Mike Hawkins of Decatur, Georgia, was taken into custody without incident by the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force from Atlanta and is formally charged with one count of capital murder, one count of first-degree kidnapping, and one count of abuse of a corpse. He is currently being held in Georgia awaiting extradition to the Houston County Jail. Once he arrives, he will have no bond.

In July 2022, Dothan Police launched a joint investigation with the Holmes County Sheriff's Department in Florida after family members reported Shauna Terry and her boyfriend Damien Bell, both of Dothan, missing.

During the investigation, it was discovered both individuals were shot and killed; one in Dothan, and the other in Holmes County. Both bodies were discovered buried in Holmes County.

In the months that followed, four individuals, Sheena Marie Thurman, 35, of Bonifay, Florida, David Allen Bastian, 37 of Port Saint Lucie, Florida, Joshua Deavours Parks, 36, and Davante Laquae Williams, 32, of Dothan, were arrested last year in connection with the murder.

Hawkins had been on the run until he was captured and was living under a false identity with an individual portraying to be someone he was not.