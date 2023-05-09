OZARK — Thirty-third Judicial Circuit Presiding Circuit Judge Bill Filmore has announced that he is withdrawing his name from the state Court of Criminal Appeals race.

“Over the last six months, I have had the privilege to meet and get to know a lot of great Alabamians across our state,” Filmore said in making the announcement. “I am humbled by all the encouragement and support I’ve received for my campaign and have enjoyed making many new friends while also reconnecting with longtime colleagues.

“I have always maintained the people who make the best appellate judges in the state are former circuit judges. The appellate court reviews on appeal the legal decisions the circuit judge made in the court of record,” said Filmore. “However, running for the appellate court while currently serving on the bench as a circuit judge is a very difficult thing to do.

“The last several months have helped reinforce to me that I am currently serving right where the Lord wants me to be,” Filmore, who most recently presided over the nine-day cold-case capital murder trial of Coley McCraney in Ozark, said. “I have decided to continue to honor my commitment to the people of the 33rd Judicial Circuit who have graciously elected me twice as circuit judge by continuing to do the best job I can as their presiding circuit judge.

“Therefore, I am withdrawing as a candidate for the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals,” Filmore said. “In March of 2024, I will be running for re-election to my current position as circuit judge in Dale and Geneva counties.”