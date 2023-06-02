Firefighters from the western part of Houston County responded to a house fire that completely destroyed a home on Winslette Road late Tuesday afternoon.
When firefighters arrived the vacant home was engulfed in smoke and flames.
A passerby reported the fire to the Houston County dispatch around 6:30 p.m.
Wicksburg Volunteer Fire, Slocomb Volunteer Fire, Bay Springs Volunteer Fire, the Houston County Sheriff's Department, and a firefighter from Rehobeth all responded to the blaze that destroyed the home.