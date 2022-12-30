Fireworks prohibited in Enterprise city limits

ENTERPRISE — Fireworks are prohibited within the city limits of Enterprise, Enterprise Fire Chief Christopher Davis reminded residents Friday.

Other area cities, including Dothan, have similar restrictions.

City ordinance 9-21-99 states that “discharge, firing or use of firecrackers, rockets, torpedoes, Roman candles, or other fireworks or substances designed and intended for pyrotechnic display…is hereby prohibited within the city limits.” The ordinance also notes it is illegal to sell fireworks within the city limits.

The Enterprise Police Department will be issuing citations, and anyone found in violation of this ordinance could face a $257 fine, if found guilty.

Fireworks may be permitted in neighboring cities or counties, and residents are encouraged to check the local rules and regulations for clarification. For those who choose to celebrate the new year with fireworks outside city limits, the Enterprise Fire Department warns of the dangers associated with them.

“Each year, fireworks injure thousands of people,” Davis said. “While most people associate fireworks injuries with the 4th of July holiday, people do get hurt regardless of the time of year.”

Children under the age of 15 are most at risk, according to Davis. “Children ages 10-14 are the primary age group that get hurt. When you think about it, sparklers, for

example, can burn at 1200 degrees Fahrenheit. Parents need to keep a close eye on their kids if they choose to let them be around any type of fireworks.”

Davis also cautioned about the possibility of fires caused by fireworks. “Nationwide, more than 19,500 reported fires are started by fireworks annually,” Davis said. “It’s not just structure fires; brush, grass, and forest fires can start because of fireworks. We want to make sure everyone is ringing in the new year responsibly, with hope and joy, not injury or loss.”