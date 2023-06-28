With the Fourth of July fast approaching, fireworks sales have been booming across the Wiregrass region.

"This is the most exciting time of the year for me," Greg Ellison, the manager of Holiday Fireworks in Dothan, said. "We've been slammed for about the last two weeks now, so things have been great."

"The crowd is starting to pick up," Sandra Munch, from JR Fireworks in Cottonwood, said. "Sales have been about usual, but I'm expecting it to really pick up by this weekend since the Fourth of July is on a Tuesday."

On Wednesday, many customers were out and about shopping at several local fireworks stores. Some people even came from outside the Wiregrass to stock up in anticipation of the holiday season.

"We've had some customers who have traveled from as far as Fort Myers and Tampa," Munch said.

Holiday Fireworks sells a wide range of products, such as seven-inch mortars, 500-gram finales, Roman candles, sparklers, fountains, and more.

Ellison says the 500-gram finales have been the hot commodity.

"They have probably been the most popular item we've sold so far," Ellison said. "It's pretty easy to use because all you have to do is light the fuse on the outside of the box and they just go off one right after the other."

At JR Fireworks, mortars are the most common type of fireworks customers have been buying, Munch said.

"They love to load mortars for some reason," Munch said. "I prefer the boxes because you light one fuse, and then you have a show in a box. The three-minute shows are also getting popular because they last longer and since things are so expensive, you get more for your money."

Due to some of the suppliers she works with, Munch has some items that people may not be able to find at other stores, she said.

"We've got some of the greatest things," Munch said. "We have some things that others around here don't have because I have certain suppliers I buy from that others don't."

As the weekend draws closer, Ellison hopes to continue to see an influx of customers at his store.

"We just hope everybody will come and see us," Ellison said. "We got a lot of merchandise and a wide variety so stop by."

To keep yourself safe during the weekend, Ellison recommends having water nearby in case you need to extinguish one of the fireworks.

"You should always have a water source nearby," Ellison said. "With some of the 500-gram finales, if the wind is blowing at all, you need to wet them down when you're done with it."

Munch's advice is to make sure you watch your fingers around Roman candles.

"You do not need to hold them; even the baby ones can rip your fingers off," Munch said.