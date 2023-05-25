Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

SLOCOMB — Five people were injured Thursday following an early morning crash just outside of Slocomb.

According to Slocomb Fire-Rescue, the crash occurred at around 7:30 a.m. on North County Road 9 at Upton Road, near the Houston County line.

When units arrived at the scene, responders found a truck on its side with five people inside. One patient was trapped, and firefighters needed to cut the roof off in order to extricate the individual from the vehicle.

Survival Flight 15 transported one patient in critical condition to an area trauma center. Wicksburg Fire-Rescue transported two patients, and Slocomb Fire medics transported two patients to a Dothan hospital.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown as troopers within the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating.