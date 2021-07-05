Florala man charged with murder in shooting death of Samson man

SAMSON – A Florala man has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a local man here late Saturday night, according to a news release issued by Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms Monday afternoon.

The release stated that at approximately 10:37 p.m. Saturday, the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a shooting incident at 3957 Gopher Ridge Road west of Samson near Covington County.

Upon arrival, deputies found a deceased male identified as Alberto Guerra Jr. Guerra, 29, of Samson, suffered what appeared to be a single gunshot to the left torso of his body. Guerra was pronounced deceased at the scene by Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkison.

Helms noted that a witness told law enforcement that David Allen Morris of Florala was a possible suspect, and he was driving a 2020 Kia Forte.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A Florala Police Department officer was able to locate the Kia Forte that Morris was operating at the time of the incident.

On Sunday morning around 5, law enforcement arrested Morris at 1361 7th Street in Florala. Morris exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident.

Morris was being held in the Geneva County Jail Monday with bond set at $250,000.