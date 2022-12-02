Florida man, Midland City woman face multiple child sex, pornography charges

A Crawfordville, Florida, man and a Midland City woman charged with multiple sex crimes against a child are in Dale County Jail following their arrest by the Dale County Sheriff’s Office.

James Crum, 33, was arrested Thursday and Laura Edens, 29, was arrested Friday in connection with multiple charges, according to Dale County Chief Deputy Mason Bynum.

The Dale County Sheriff’s office received information from the Daleville Department of Public Safety Wednesday about the sexual abuse of a child that occurred outside of the Daleville DPS’s jurisdiction, Bynum said.

“DCSO investigators identified two suspects and began to conduct interviews and forensic examinations of electronic devices,” Bynum said. “With the assistance of the Wakulla County, Florida’s Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, a search warrant was executed at the male subject’s residence in Crawfordville, Florida, where additional evidence was recovered.”

Bynum said that based on information developed during the investigation, Edens is charged with first-degree sodomy, two counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, and possession of child pornography.

Crum is charged with traveling to meet a minor for unlawful sex acts, two counts of rape, two counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, and possession of child pornography.

Bynum thanks the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office, Dothan Police, FDLE, Daleville DPS, Dale/Geneva County DA’s Office and the FBI for their assistance in the arrests.

Bynum said that additional charges are anticipated in multiple jurisdictions as the investigation develops.

“The FBI is also assisting, and we hope to proceed with federal charges as well,” he said. “Due to the sensitive nature of these type cases no further information will be released.”