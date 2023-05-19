Two Florida men were arrested Wednesday after they allegedly committed bank fraud at an area ATM, according to police.

Edward Ben Noel, 23, and Rodneil Dee Olewis, 24, both of Pembroke, Florida, have each been charged with four counts of second-degree theft of property and five counts of third-degree theft of property. Both are currently being held without bond.

According to Dothan Police, the department had received multiple reports of banking fraud and it was believed the individuals responsible were fraudulently obtaining information that allowed them to access other people's bank accounts.

In the early morning hours of Friday, May 19, officers witnessed suspicious individuals outside of a local ATM, and as they began to investigate, signs of possible fraudulent activity were recognized.

Noel and Olewis were quickly identified as the suspects, and a search warrant was executed at a local hotel. Both individuals were present at the time and taken into custody.

This investigation is still ongoing, and officials are determining if the suspects are responsible for similar activities in the surrounding area.