ENTERPRISE-When Jeremy Pate opened a second Folklore Brewery and Meadery, this one in Enterprise, it was a homecoming, he says.

The brewmaster who started the Dothan operation on Halloween night 10 years ago,opened for business at Westgate Shopping Center on Boll Weevil Circle this month. “It's a family friendy place where you can get a locally brewed beer,” Pate said. “It’s just hard to find a place like that.”

The Enterprise store will be “brew-ready” by the end of the month and plans are to include beer pretzels, beer cheese, and cooked wings on the menu. He is developing nonalcoholic products and a malt soda. “We also have ‘Mid-light Crisis,’ a low calorie, low alcohol beer,” Pate said.

“Cotton Tale Ale” is a Belgian-American white ale brewed with sweet orange peel, coriander, and imported hops, dedicated to the city of Enterprise and the Wiregrass area, Pate said. “We honor the South’s story of adversity leading to prosperity. The boll weevil destroyed the local cotton fields, which in turn encouraged the peanut industry to flourish, he said, explaining the reason citizens in 1919 erected the Boll Weevil Monument in downtown Enterprise, the only monument dedicated to an insect.

The “Folklore Brewery and Meadery” name is a nod to the Alabama legends of Pate’s childhood, he said, citing the tale of the headless horseman who haunts the Dale County road once named in its honor, now known as Freedom Drive.

The son of Jim and Jerrilyn Pate moved with his military family to the Wiregrass in 1978 after being stationed in Germany. After attending Pinedale Elementary School, Pate was in the first sixth grade class to attended the new Harrand Creek Elementary School. He attended Coppinville Junior High School, when it was the city's all seventh grade school, the now-defunct Enterprise Junior High School and Enterprise High School.

The 1994 EHS graduate started brewing beer as a pastime, he said. With a job at the time that required travel through parts of Florida, Pate said he drove weekly by the Spare Bedroom Winery which sparked his interest. He stopped and met the man running the place. “He probably forgot more about brewing than I will ever know,” Pate said. “He got me a home brew kit, so my first experienced with brewing beer was in 1997.

“I was fascinated with the chemical change with basically a living biological single cell organism that could turn sugar into alcohol,” he said, adding that he started home brewing and, ultimately, consulting with brewers to help them equip breweries and develop flavors.

After the death of his grandfather, the Pate family moved to the family farm located on Mary Lou Lane off of Hagler and Hodgesville roads just outside of Dothan, and it was there that the first Folklore Brewery and Meadery opened 10 years ago.

The first “packaging brewery” in Dothan since the Prohibition era, the brewery has grown to 11,800 square feet with multiple add-ons from its original 2,400 square feet. “It was an opportunity for us because it was on family-owned land,” Pate said.

The Dothan brewery is a family affair with both his parents pitching in. His sister, Laura Pate, a WOOF-FM radio personality, was part of the Folklore team until her death in 2017, her brother said.

Folklore is a full production facility manufacturing plant, with state of the art equipment for canning and brewing, kegging and washing of kegs. They sell to Adams Beverages distributor.

“To open in Dothan was an opportunity because our connection to family land. Dothan is the destination brewery. The Enterprise Folklore is more a daily stop off with your friends place to have some fresh local beers,” said Pate, who is currently the brew mater for both locations. “We have a couple of retired military guys that are in brewmaster training and our hope is to keep them very busy.

“Folklore just took off and I’ve just chased it trying to give people what they asked for,” he said. “And they asked for an Enterprise location but that does not mean that we plan to stop there.”

“Opening in Enterprise is a homecoming for us but Enterprise Folklore is a testing grounds for the concept and we hope to expand,” he said. “I am looking for people to partner with us in other locations.”