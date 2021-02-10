Houston County real estate transfers Feb. 1-4, 2021

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
B. Scott Applefield and Laurie L. Applefield, Posadas & Arcos LLC, 861 S. Park Ave., $74,800, 02/01/21
Mahjouba I. Robins, Jason E. Fuller and Kimberly B. Fuller, 116 Foxworth Court, $180,000, 02/01/21
Samiya Q. Edwards, Anthony Wasco and Carol Wasco, 1603 Squire Court, $110,000, 02/01/21
Kenneth M. Konopka and Dawn M. Konopka, Richard E. Messersmith and Alicia C. Messersmith, 215 Superior Drive, $165,000, 02/01/21
Kaylene Lucille Slay, Danny Lamar Shute and Paula Campbell Shute, 2615 Sherrick Drive, $285,000, 02/01/21
Benny Glenn Ketchum and Julia A. Ketchum, Chad Stephen Wheelock and Jennifer Leigh Newman, 511 Moss St., $82,000, 02/01/21
Collier H. Espy Jr. and William Griggs Espy, Randall Scott Lee and Robin Watford Lee, 16.01 acres on Hilltop Road and to include intersection with Alabama Highway 92, $80,050, 02/01/21
David Mauldin, Michael A. Antonelli and Cheryl T. Antonelli, Eddins Road, $190,000, 02/01/21
Hall-Diamond LLC, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Inc., 4220 Ross Clark Circle, $925,000, 02/01/21
James Harrell and Kathy Harrell, Justin Tolbert and Melanie Tolbert, 6720 State Highway 605, $66,000, 02/01/21
James Malcom Whaley, Frank Campbell Jr. and Tara Allen Campbell, 2 Butler Court, Cowarts, $57,250, 02/01/21
Tammie Williams Dixon, Sarah Elizabeth Dalvine and Harry Dean Dalvine, 4007 Pebblecreek Lane, $230,000, 02/01/21
Sherri Gilley, E & G Leak Enterprise LLC, 1011 Jonathan St., $58,000, 02/02/21
Ronnie E. Hughes and Shirley Hughes, Glen S. Foster and Cynthia D. Foster, 455 N. Bay Springs Road, $200,000, 02/02/21
Roger and Sue Kelley Norris, Scott Charles Lacy, 6334 E. County Road 8, Pansey, $53,000, 02/02/21
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Leonard Russ Jr. and Jennifer Marie Russ, 177 Puent Drive, $276,784, 02/02/21
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Michael John Holub and Kellie Michelle Moore, 167 Ridgeview Drive, $267,990, 02/02/21
Mahmoud Abudayyak, Naser Kamleh and Rami Sedda, 0 N. Brannon Stand Road and Highway 605, $96,666.66, 02/02/21
Stephen Mark Andrews and Wendy S. Andrews, Rogger Sirmans and Liviana Sirmans, 102 Ashwood Drive, $295,000, 02/02/21
Paul A. Padgett and Susan P. Padgett, Paul Padgett Properties LLC, 105 S. Roberta Ave., $134,000, 02/02/21
Bonnie Fox Miles, LAPA Properties LLC, 662 Westgate Parkway, $160,000, 02/02/21
Gilbert Construction Company Inc., Mary Jerkins Temples, 103 Scarlet Oaks Court, $142,900, 02/02/21
Keith Jackson and Mary F. Walker, Patrick Gregory McGrady and Ashley Martin Hilyer, 1872 Glen Lawrence Road, Cowarts, $115,000, 02/02/21
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 190 Puent Drive, $58,000, 02/03/21
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 132 Puent Drive, $58,000, 02/03/21
SWTJ LLC, Paxton H. Smith and Rebekah Smith, 11.053 aces on County Road 33, $33,333.33, 02/03/21
SWTJ LLC, Anthony R. Smith and Carolyn M. Smith, 11.053 acres on County Road 33, $33,333.33, 02/03/21
The Transition House of Alabama Inc., Call Bob Properties LLC, 311 S. Oates St., 0 Washington St., 306 S. Foster St., 0 S. Foster St., $125,000, 02/03/21
Jason J. King and Mary Caitlin Clabough, Judy S. Howell, 116 Legends Court, $130,000, 02/03/21
Chadwick Tyson, Matthew and Tiffany Webb, 626 Chapelwood Drive, $135,000, 02/03/21
Darran Delawrence Williams and Wanda Renee Williams, American Interstate Investments LLC, 704 Walnut St., $54,000, 02/04/21
Harold Duane Trammell and Barbara Ann Trammell, Kryptos LLC, 652 Johnnie Ingram Road, Webb, $21,898, 02/04/21
Richard T. Byrd, Parks Unlimited LLC, 686 Nobles Road, Cottonwood, $130,000, 02/04/21
CB Portfolio Owner LLC, Oak Street Investment Grade Net Lease Fund Series 2021-1 LLC, 3431 Ross Clark Circle, $3,697,512, 02/04/21
Luis M. Chaname and Jane Chaname, Ami Denault, 2602 Rosebush Road, $135,000, 02/04/21
Cynthia Dianne Butterfield, Willie Peterson, 1524 S. Oates St., $51,800, 02/04/21
Alfred Saliba Corporation, John William Farnham Sr. 605 Cotton Ridge Lane, $188,350, 02/04/21
Lester L. Caldwell, Wendy Walker f/k/a Wendy Caldwell, 611 Day Road, Ashford, $1,000, 02/04/21
James Paul Maddox and Linda Pace Maddox, Jerimiah J. Maddox and Abby Clark Maddox, 0 Holland Road, Newton, $575,000, 02/04/21
Wendy Walker f/k/a Wendy Caldwell, f/k/a Wendy S. Caldwell, f/k/a Wendy Shy and Hubert D. Walker, Laura Palmer Brewer and James Jeffery Brewer, 611 Day Road, Ashford, $140,000, 02/04/21
The Orchard Group LLC, Caputo Properties LLC, 197 Mayberry Lane, $124,000, 02/04/21