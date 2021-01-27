 Skip to main content
Houston County real estate transfers Jan. 19-21, 2021
dot generic real estate transactions 3 generic.jpg
Metro Creative Graphics

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

Filomena J. Satchel, Ternecia Wilson, 819 Monroe St., $3,500, 01/19/21

Reeves & Shaw Construction LLC, Randy L. Brown and Kelly L. Brown, 141 Crabapple Court, Rehobeth, $270,000, 01/19/21

Marilyn Sue Burkett and Denny Burkett, Edwin Monroe Cherry, 0 Bodiford Road, Pansey, $14,500, 01/19/21

Phyllis F. Oliver, Melissa Bottger, 904 Derbyshire Drive, $172,000, 01/19/21

Jerry Spivey, Bascom Kyle Bradshaw and Nicole Stone Bradshaw, 511 Prestwick Drive, $475,000, 01/19/21

James P. King Jr. and Thomas Culbreth, CKM Investments LLC, 119 Winterberry Road, $22,000, 01/19/21

Joshua Bryan Carpenter and Marcy Elizabeth Carpenter, Anthony Bowden, 4851 Judge Logue Road, Newton, $65,000, 01/19/21

Eric L. O'Bryan and Tammy C. O’Bryan, Bradley Wilkins and Courtney S. Wilkins, 1422 Woodham Road, Headland, $46,250, 01/19/21

Matthew A. Bonnette and Melissa D. Bonnette, Patrick Erkins, 117 Princeton Drive, $223,000, 01/19/21

Thomas K. Scott Sr., Federal National Mortgage Association, 1919 Shamrock Road, $58,300, 01/19/21

Barry Penington and Tammy Penington, David Thomas, Patricia Thomas and Shannon Bumgardner, 403 Twilight Drive, Taylor, $44,537.65, 01/19/21

Lursie Hodge, Trustee of The Charles M. Hodge and Lursie M. Hodge Living Trust, Lamar Edward Glover, 534 Blackman Road, $175,000, 01/19/21

Twyla Joelle Fletcher McElroy, Celia Cloud Walker, 1801 Fern Drive, $4,000, 01/19/21

Steven D. Ryals and Tammy U. Ryals, Billy Rahaim and Wanda Rahaim, 2026 Stonewood Drive, $172,500, 01/19/21

Target 10 Investments LLC, Madeline Paige McLean, 98 November Road, Ashford, $77,000, 01/19/21

Joshua T. Yelverton and Melissa J. Martin n/k/a Melissa Yelverton, Kennadie Shay Baldwin and Grant Wayne Potter, 326 Powder Horn Drive, Midland City, $167,500, 01/19/21

Etheredge Farms LLC, William L. Williams, 0 East Highway 84, Pansey, $18,000, 01/19/21

Mary Allison Brady Ivey, Tommy Ferguson, 227 Speigner St., $50,000, 01/19/21

CWS LLC, Watson & Downs Investments LLC, Alfred Saliba Corporation and Charles H. Chapman III, 0 Maplecliff Drive, $200,000, 01/19/21

Watson & Downs Investments LLC, Alfred Saliba Corporation and Charles H. Chapman III, Watson & Downs Investments II LLC, 0 Maplecliff Drive, $200,000, 01/19/21

Kaitlin Elizabeth Wagner, John Arthur Keyton Jr. and Christy J. Keyton, 202 Hazelwood Ave., $160,000, 01/19/21

Dynamic Development LLC, Alpine Development LLC, 2568 Jordon Ave., Cowarts, $15,000, 01/19/21

Alpine Development LLC, Felecia Kay Tolleson, 2568 Jordon Ave., Cowarts, $165,000, 01/19/21

Benjamin M. Wallace and Hilary D. Wallace, Travis Ostler and Jesse Daniel Valentine, 307 Girard Ave., $292,000, 01/19/21

Benny Franklin and Tracey Franklin, Robert W. Enke and Tamara Enke, 6100 S. County Road 55, Cottonwood, $120,000, 01/19/21

Tom West Company Inc., Cory Scott, 101 Talquin Court, $195,750, 01/19/21

U.S. Bank National Association, E&C Property Investments LLC and Wesley Watkins, 215 Twin Creek Lane, Ashford, $36,900, 01/19/21

Roger D. Underwood, Seth T. Barbrow, 108 Coral Lane, $118,000, 01/19/21

The Estate of Walter Kenneth Edwards, Brandon Townsend, 2204 Walter St., $89,000, 01/19/21

Integrity Investments Inc., Dennis R. Quattlebaum, 12 Hanging Moss Trail, Cottonwood, $10,000, 01/20/21

Kevin A. Neyerlin and Stephanie K. Neyerlin, Christopher K. Kuttner, 355 Phillips Road, Cottonwood, $101,000, 01/20/21

Marty Calhoun and Twila Calhoun, Ashley Kay Purvis, 1887 Wicksburg Road, Newton, $143,000, 01/20/21

Christopher A. Smith and Kathryn A. Smith, Wesley Howard Walsworth Jr. and Jennifer Leigh Permenter, 504 Gardenia Drive, $255,000, 01/20/21

Mary A. Jones, Clay Michael Barfield and Laura Barfield, 209 Craftsman Drive, $230,000, 01/20/21

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Jacob Dempsey Morris, 603 Cotton Ridge Lane, $182,450, 01/20/21

George Reginald Lewis Jr. and Linda Lee Lewis Minton n/k/a Linda Lee Strawderman, Stephen Tyler Holland, South Park Avenue, $35,000, 01/20/21

SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 293 Sandbed Road, Newton, $29,000, 01/20/21

Stephen A. Lowery and Michelle D. Lowery, Michael S. Knowles, 326 Kirkwood Drive, $272,000, 01/20/21

R & S. Property Group LLC, WEP2 LLC, 649 Harper Joy Road, $270,000, 01/20/21

SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 145 Puent Drive, $58,000, 01/20/21

SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 226 Puent Drive, $58,000, 01/20/21

Peyton Dulac, Fuller Supply Inc., Blackman Road, $750, 01/20/21

Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, Tyrone Bryant, 202 Jeff St., $12,000, 01/20/21

Bel Air Center Partnership, Suzanne Heath and David Landon Darty, 3124 W. Main St., $638,000, 01/20/21

Sherry M. Cross, Yuk Yee Jacobs, 103 Foxworth Court, $165,000, 01/20/21

BENCO LLC, Yasmin L. Silvey, 4123 S. State Highway 605, $58,500, 01/20/21

James Deal, Jessica Wright, 1500 Tonawanda Drive, $149,900, 01/20/21

Olivia Rhodes Hughes, Sharon E. Peters et al, 201 Kirksey Drive, $295,000, 01/20/21

David A. Wiggins, Kevin M. and Haley L. Smith, 202 Westbrook Drive, $292,500, 01/20/21

Town of Cottonwood, C. Enterprises of Dothan Inc., Metcalf Street and Cottonwood Road, $4,000, 01/21/21

Patricia Bonds f/k/a Patricia A. Sutherland, Rabon Walker and Maya Antoinette Singletary, 5 Parkplace Court, $182,500, 01/21/21

Kecia J. Pearcy and Mary J. Etheridge, Carol Arrigo, 508 S. Pontiac, $64,000, 01/21/21

Melvin Riley, Anika Pippin and Bradly Pippin, 3608 Oak Ridge Lane, $252,000, 01/21/21

Christopher Dee Carlton, Posadas & Arcos LLC, 1852 S. State Highway 605, Taylor, $115,000, 01/21/21

Johnny M. Dunning and Linda W. Dunning, Drake Key and Suzanne Key, 104 Gloster Court, $220,000, 01/21/21

John E. Smith, Macy L. Brown, 103 Garland St., $32,000, 01/21/21

Hannah Louise Edgman a/k/a Hannah L. Edgman, Fred Howell Jr. and Hannah L. Edgman, 3863 Flowers Chapel Road, $121,000, 01/21/21

