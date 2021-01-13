 Skip to main content
Houston County real estate transfers Jan. 4-7, 2021
Houston County real estate transfers Jan. 4-7, 2021

  • Updated
Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

James G. Bilderback III and Casey L. Garner, Virginia L. Askew and Nora E. Morris, 12455 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, $119,900, 01/04/21

Gilbert Construction Company Inc., Marcus A. Green, 489 Faulk Road, $174,900, 01/04/21

Carolyn Graddy Wozow and Bruce Wozow, James Granger, 470 Houston St., Cottonwood, $27,000, 01/04/21

Timmy W. Lassiter, Personal Representative of Estate of Virginia Sewell Meeks, Emerald York, 700 Lakeland Drive, $72,000, 01/04/21

Ann Smith Taylor Stewart, Barbara Smith Jones and Deborah Smith Ivey, Louis F. Jackson and Vickie Jackson, 108 Tuscany Lane, $179,500, 01/04/21

Janette Orr of Estate of Edward J. DeFaria, Qanika Redding, 30 Fleetside Court, Kinsey, $133,000, 01/04/21

May Montgomery, Webb Baptist Church, Webb, 0 Wallace Buie Road, Webb, $30,500, 01/04/21

Stephanie Ranee Knowles, Webb Baptist Church, Webb, 0 Cemetery Road, Webb, $5,000, 01/04/21

Tammy Vinson, Rebecca Smith, 1207 Hunter Road, Columbia, $25,000, 01/04/21

Ricky F. Johnson, Elenda Faye Johnson Arnold, and Kelli Elizabeth Johnson Hill, J&J Collision LLC, 5381 S. Oates St., $136,100, 01/04/21

Marilyn Sue Burkett, Donna Rose Mathis and Edwin Monroe Cherry, Edwin Monroe Cherry, 1086 Bodiford Road, Pansey, $93,600, 01/04/21

CWS LLC, Alfred Saliba Corporation, 237 Daphne, 204 Billings, 206 Billings, 610 Billings, 625 Billings, 100 Clarksdale, 105 Clarksdale and 110 Clarksdale, $498,100, 01/04/21

CWS LLC, Alfred Saliba Corporation, 100 Wellesley, 102 Wellesley, 202 Courtland, 206 Courtland, 116 Litchfield, $271,405, 01/04/21

CWS LLC, Alfred Saliba Corporation, Lot 41B Hidden Lake East Subdivision, $55,000, 01/04/21

CWS LLC, Alfred Saliba Corporation 203 Windemere, 205 Windemere, 213 Windemere, 217 Windemere, and 212 Windemere, $444,125, 01/04/21

N&K Enterprise LLC, Andrew Gene McDuffie and Brittany Hill Freeman, 1400 Haisten Drive, $220,000, 01/04/21

David Franklin and Steve Worlund, Claudie Carreto Morales and Mauricio Vail Diaz, 251 E. Cottonwood Road, $40,500, 01/04/21

Patricia Ann Littlefield, David J. Quick, 141 Littlefield Road, Taylor, $94,000, 01/04/21

Andrew Gene McDuffie and Brittany Hill Freeman, Lorinda K. Quattlebaum, 123 Lawrenceburg Court, $174,250, 01/04/21

Michael T. Hester and Susan B. Hester, Todd Brannon and Rinda M. Brannon, 125 S. County Road 75, Pansey, $5,000, 01/04/21

Jeff Hinson and Beverly Hinson, Hinson Triple H Farms II LLC, Liberty Road, Pansey, and Pineview Road, Pansey, $180,000, 01/04/21

James Kynston Pickett and Gail Lynn Pickett, Mark Pesa and Samantha E. Pesa, 640 Chapelwood Drive, $193,885, 01/05/21

Christopher Gilley, Reginald and Judy Thomley, 1.57 acres on Hill Top Road, Newton, $10,000, 01/05/21

Tonya Daum, Tonya Daum and Theresa Whatley, 223 W. Saunders Road, $13,000, 01/05/21

Merota LLC, Jimmy Roy Hendrix, 118 Burlington Court, $126,918.53, 01/05/21

Michael L. Heer and Kelli Nicole Heer, Michael S. Wallace and Kasey L. Wallace, 202 Kelso Lane, $269,990, 01/05/21

William E. McCarthy Jr. and Brooke Lee McCarthy, David Lee Crim and Christina Marie Crim, 407 Pepperridge Road, $203,000, 01/05/21

Kane Bowden, JJS Holdings LLC, 170 Candle Brook Drive, $111,000, 01/05/21

Joshua Stephen Wedge and Amanda Jo Wedge, Kelli Nicole Heer and Michael Heer, 106 Pond Cypress Lane, Midland City, $350,000, 01/06/21

Gracie M. Luster, Melissa Long and Kimberly Fondren, two parcels on Baxter Road, $155,600, 01/06/21

ROF Dothan LLC, NW Retail Holdings LLC, 2821 Montgomery Highway, $3,196,851, 01/06/21

SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 185 Sandbed Road, Newton, $29,000, 01/06/21

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Charles K. Wimberly and Kathryn S. Wimberly, 230 Daphne Drive, $319,700, 01/06/21

A. Davis Enterprises LLC, Alexis Johnson, 1802 Haisten Drive, $162,500, 01/06/21

Gary L. Holland and Stacie Holland, William Richard Shiver and Elizabeth P. Shiver, 551 Jones Road, Newton, $160,500, 01/06/21

William Richard Shiver and Elizabeth P. Shiver, Timothy L. Lewis and Deborah Lee Tucker-Lewis, 275 Melrose Lane, $143,900, 01/06/21

David R. Johnson, David R. Johnson II and Sue Ward Johnson, 216 Thomas Drive, $87,500, 01/06/21

Lindsey Gloriana Benjamin and Joshua Joseph Sommer, Jeff Cepin, 825 Sowell Road, $55,500, 01/06/21

Ruth Cole Jones, SSP Properties LLC, 613 Pinto Drive, $55,000, 01/06/21

DTD Estates LLC, Alta REO LLC, 1401 Northfield Circle, $51,228.68, 01/06/21

Eddie Dwayne Johnson, Perry Wayne Alliman, 2822 Benton Store Road, Columbia, $105,000, 01/07/21

David Mauldin, Damon Marcel Glasgow and Sydney Lynn Cook, 511 Birchwood Lane, $185,000, 01/07/21

Bartlett D. Norton and Jane H. Norton, Anissa Brackins and Larry Durrell Brackins, 409 Riveredge Parkway, $286,900, 01/07/21

Verlon K. Ellison and Gloria K. Ellison, Joseph Earl Griffin Jr., 909 Sweetie Smith Road, Ashford, $129,999, 01/07/21

David Larry Watson and Lydianne T. Watson, David Bedell and Rachel Bedell, 111 Ridgecrest Loop, $239,000, 01/07/21

Zachery J. Phillips, Tristen Nichole Nowell and Sean Anthony Tayco IIC, 131 Patriot Place, $218,526, 01/07/21

Trustee of The Penny S. Graddy Trust and Penny S. Graddy, Mary E. Floyd and Clifford Floyd Jr., 965 Baxter Road, Ashford, $280,000, 01/07/21

