Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Timothy Allen Myers and Kristin Kaye Myers, Whitney Wrenn and Christopher M. Wrenn, 0 Bruner Road, $70,000, 03/27/23
John Lucas Inc., Pamala Hawthorne and Jerry Michael Hawthorne, 4885 Prevatt Road, Ashford, $249,900, 03/27/23
Charles R. Heard and Deborah G. Heard, Jerry L. McLendon, Trustee of Jerry L. McLendon Living Trust, 305 Bracewell Ave., $110,000, 03/27/23
Clayton H. Campbell and Angela Campbell, Andre Levasseur and Kaitlyn C. Levasseur, 6615 State Line Road, Cottonwood, $316,000, 03/27/23
Travis H. Turvin and Laura Turvin, Mallory Dean, 108 Periwinkle Court, Taylor, $162,000, 03/27/23
Larry Joe Reynolds II, Katina Reynolds, Vickie Reynolds, and Kimberly Ezuruonve, Hope Homes LLC, 407 Mallon St., $40,000, 03/27/23
D and S Holdings LLC, Dupree Legacy LLC, 7.58 +/- acres, South Park Avenue, $78,500, 03/27/23
Linda R. Jones, Shelby Cohle Knotts, 1076 Hodgesville Road, $83,000, 03/27/23
Christina Elizabeth Wallen, Walter W. Thompson and Donna S. Thompson, 105 Cobblestone St., $277,500, 03/27/23
River Bottom Timber LLC, Dane Irvin Volcjak, acreage in Houston County, $32,000, 03/27/23
Zachary J. Rogers and Abby S. Rogers, Small Tracts LLC, parcel on Flowers Chapel Road, $35,000, 03/27/23
NOW Properties LLC, Johenam Moises Fernandez Alvarez, Lot 2 Anna Lane, Ashford, $6,700, 03/27/23
Katherine J. Waybright, Michael R. Good and Kathleen R. Good, Trustees of Good Revocable Trust, 759 Harden Road, Slocomb, $188,000, 03/27/23
Terry E. Nix and Virginia T. Nix, Megan Zaleski, 110 Little Oak Court, $95,000, 03/27/23
Nicholas Watford and Kellie Watford, Anthony Bowers, 86 Creek St., Ashford, $160,000, 03/27/23
Van T. Le, Jeffrey Mullins and Diane Dupree Mullins, 4000 Richland Road, $164,900, 03/27/23
Phillip L. Haynes, Kelly Wilson Rase, 2 East Chadwick Circle, $136,800, 03/27/23
The Estate of Larry Darnell Harris, Joe H. Smith and Lanelle P. Smith, 118 Royal Orleans Court, $330,000, 03/27/23
Kenneth Juneau and Harold Phillips, MBA Properties LLC, 113 Naomi Drive, $51,000, 03/27/23
Larry L. Dollar and Mary E. Dollar, B.M. Investments LLC, 4850 W. Highway 52, $350,000, 03/28/23
Fannie Mae aka Federal National Mortgage Association, Jordan Marshall Cook, 306 Virginia Drive, $163,000, 03/28/23
Kenneth Sikes, Juan Lopez, 0 Lagrand Drive, $500, 03/28/23
Echo Properties LLC, Townsend Price Industries LLC, 3634 Lingo Road, $45,000, 03/28/23
Clint B. Young and Carrie Young, Danny Martin, 733 Ashley Circle, $55,000, 03/28/23
Roger Williams Kemp, M.D., as Personal Representative of the Estate of Virginia Shearin, Robert Jackson, 0 East State Highway 52, $43,800, 03/28/23
Ciecierski Remodeling and Construction LLC, Titilayo Christianah Akinbami and Femi Akinbiyi Akinbami, 118 Sandpiper Lane, $211,500, 03/28/23
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Elizabeth J. Brighton, 634 Ridgeland Road, $269,099, 03/28/23
Dorinda G. Cargile, Lighthouse Rental Reporting and Handyman Services LLC, 108 Commonwealth Court, $132,000, 03/28/23
Mercedes Y. Curry, Jesus A. Hernandez, 3905 Richland Drive, $55,000, 03/29/23
Stone Martin Builders LLC, David Arthur Gray Jr. and Anna Claire Maddox Gray, 128 Daffodil Court, Rehobeth, $275,999, 03/29/23
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Tanner Gage Killingsworth and Taylor R. Killingsworth, 100 Beckett Lane, Newton, $251,548, 03/29/23
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Trevor Aaron Crumb, 632 Ridgeland Road, $272,699, 03/29/23
Ricky C. Harrell, Dennis Lee McCord, 29.578 acres on Fletcher Smith Road, Cottonwood, $82,818, 03/29/23
Annie Ruth Johnson, GP Brannon Inc., 718 N. Cherry St., $4,000, 03/29/23
Wise Development Company Inc., J & J Farms LLC, Lots 6 and 7-E on North Beverlye Road, $5,000, 03/29/23
John D. Jordan and Eddie E. Jordan, Personal Representatives of Estate of Lydia J. Christian, Joseph Dewayne Womack and Mark Anthony Howard, Trustee of One MAH Trust, 2000 A C Womack Road, Cottonwood, $200,000, 03/29/23
Bruce Wozow and Carolyn Graddy Wozow, Randy Roland, 3085 Guy Branch Road, Cottonwood, $7,500, 03/29/23
Patrick D. Brighton, Cheryl E. Beyer, 709 Wisteria Court, $143,000, 03/29/23
Randy Roland, Phillip Wayne Moore, 3085 Guy Branch Road, Cottonwood, $49,000, 03/29/23
Artis Whitehead, Matthew P. Darley, 359 Granger St., Cottonwood, $55,000, 03/29/23
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Terrell Sellers, 500 Ridgeland Road, $239,272, 03/29/23
Sabra Bahadoorsingh and Indra Bahadoorsingh, Frederick Kent Nunnally and Karen Lynn Nunnally, 102 Gooseberry Lane, $925,000, 03/29/23
Robby L Thomas and Patricia Rogers, Connor Bradley Weir and Sara-Bethany S. Weir, 402 N. Cherokee Ave., $529,900, 03/29/23
Carolyn F. Wallace, Yan Wei Sun, 105 Emerald Lake Drive, $202,000, 03/29/23
Kenneth D. Forehand, Aubrey Davis Jr. and Debra J. Davis, 121 Lilac Lane, $369,000, 03/29/23
Ida N. Todd, Kenneth L. Todd III, Mancil Newton Todd, and Valli Todd Catchpole, Dorothy Long, .89 (+/-) of an acre on Johnson Street, Cottonwood, $18,500, 03/29/23
Charles B. Goff III, Merrill Property Investments LLC, 7647 S. County Road 33, $113,000, 03/29/23