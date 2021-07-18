 Skip to main content
List of City of Dothan Qualified Voters for the August 3, 2021 Municipal Election
List of City of Dothan Qualified Voters for the August 3, 2021 Municipal Election

generic voters ballot.jpg
Metro Creative Graphics

The following is a list of qualified voters per polling location for the City of Dothan Municipal Election to be held on August 3, 2021. Polls will be open on election day from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the following locations:

District 1-A: Walton Park Recreation Center, 122 Walton Park Drive

District 1-B: Andrew Belle Community Center, 1270 Lake Street

District 2-A: Roy Driggers Building (Civic Center), 126 N. St. Andrews Street

District 2-B: Wiregrass Recreation Center, 620 Sixth Avenue

District 3-A: Houston County Farm Center, 1701 East Cottonwood Road

District 3-B: National Guard Armory, 1842 Third Avenue

District 4-A: Dothan Utilities Complex, 200 Kilgore Drive

District 4-B: Doug Tew Recreation Center, 300 Garland Street

District 5-A: Westgate Recreation Center, 501 Recreation Road

District 5-B: Wesley Place on Honeysuckle, 718 Honeysuckle Road

District 6-A: Vaughn-Blumberg Center, 2715 Flynn Road

District 6-B: Wiregrass Commons Mall Community Room, 900 Commons Drive

This list does not include names of persons who registered after June 23, 2021. Please contact the City of Dothan City Clerk’s office at 615-3160 if further information is needed.

View voters list here:

Download PDF List of City of Dothan Qualified Voters for the August 3, 2021 Municipal Election
