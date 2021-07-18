List of City of Dothan Qualified Voters for the August 3, 2021 Municipal Election

The following is a list of qualified voters per polling location for the City of Dothan Municipal Election to be held on August 3, 2021. Polls will be open on election day from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the following locations:
District 1-A: Walton Park Recreation Center, 122 Walton Park Drive
District 1-B: Andrew Belle Community Center, 1270 Lake Street
District 2-A: Roy Driggers Building (Civic Center), 126 N. St. Andrews Street
District 2-B: Wiregrass Recreation Center, 620 Sixth Avenue
District 3-A: Houston County Farm Center, 1701 East Cottonwood Road
District 3-B: National Guard Armory, 1842 Third Avenue
District 4-A: Dothan Utilities Complex, 200 Kilgore Drive
District 4-B: Doug Tew Recreation Center, 300 Garland Street
District 5-A: Westgate Recreation Center, 501 Recreation Road
District 5-B: Wesley Place on Honeysuckle, 718 Honeysuckle Road
District 6-A: Vaughn-Blumberg Center, 2715 Flynn Road
District 6-B: Wiregrass Commons Mall Community Room, 900 Commons Drive
This list does not include names of persons who registered after June 23, 2021. Please contact the City of Dothan City Clerk’s office at 615-3160 if further information is needed.
View voters list here: