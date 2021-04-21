Houston County real estate transfers April 12-15, 2021

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
The Estate of Michael Steven Etheridge Jr., Bethany Wisor, 347 Darlington Circle, $127,000, 04/12/21
Mark E. Starkey, Dewey Meadows, 12446 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, $3,000, 04/12/21
Hudson L. Forsyth and Cassie Pitts, Amanda Juarez, 1380 Battles Road, Taylor, $207,900, 04/12/21
Kathy Davenport, Jacob A. Peacock and Dawn J. Peacock, 500 Windyhill Road, $125,000, 04/12/21
Treads Leasing LLC and Steve Hodge Development LLC, Steve Hodge Development LLC, 481 Grace Drive, Newton, $55,000, 04/12/21
Steve Hodge Building and Development LLC, Kevin Frost and Peggy Frost, 481 Grace Drive, Newton, $146,465, 04/12/21
Frank Yuan, Sau Xuan Ho and Thi Na Dang, 114 Belhaven Drive, $194,900, 04/12/21
Michael Anthony Bisaccio, Ray Robbins, 14719 W. U.S. Highway 84, Newton, $144,000, 04/12/21
Kevin F. Brozoski, Emily My Nguyen, 209 Maplecliff Drive, $205,000, 04/12/21
Robert E. Beadle, Wiregrass Leasing Company LLC, 2203 Fernway Court, $55,000, 04/12/21
Landmark Real Estate LLC, Robert Bruce Angle III and WEP2 LLC, 506 Church St., Ashford, 209 Christmas Alley and 211 A & B Christmas Alley, Ashford, 908 Davis St. Extension, 906 Davis St., and 910 Davis St., Ashford, 904 Davis St. Extension, Ashford, $590,000, 04/12/21
Timothy Glen Owens, Bobby Coleman, 0 Mimosa Drive, $75,000, 04/12/21
Charles H. Gilmore Jr., Dennis Jackson, 1040 Fountain St., $3,000, 04/12/21
Billy Lane and Lucinda Harrison, Nathan Gad Cohen and Vered Cohen Katz, 715 Frazier St. and 203 Moates St., $52,500, 04/12/21
Bluegrass LLC, Lone Wolf Enterprises, 1733 W. Main St., Units 1 and 2, $715,000, 04/12/21
Carl B. Van Meter Jr. and Teresa Dianne Van Meter, Mark D. Schlotthauer and Angela Lynn Schlotthauer, 102 Bridgewater Court, $210,000, 04/12/21
C S & D’s Farms LLC, Chadwick R. Barrentine, 138.6 +/- acres on S. County Road 75, Pansey, $297,990, 04/12/21
Gail Catrett Murphy, Executor of Estate of Nelda Joyce Catrett and Gail Catrett Murphy, Trustee of Family Trust Created Under Last Will and Testament of Fox Franklin Catrett, Britt W. Bare and Karen L. Bare, 1076 S. Beverlye Road, $200,000, 04/12/21
Velma Gwen McGilberry and Rock Solid Mini Storage LLC, Gilbert Holdings LLC, 11360 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, $137,500, 04/12/21
Jimmy Morris and Carol Morris, Bobby Gene Lamsen Odom and Mary Ellen Odom, 400 Whatley Drive, $210,000, 04/13/21
Brentwood Equity Partners, Amalia Ann Quattlebaum, 906 Agutha Drive, $118,000, 04/13/21
Frank Leroy Stinson and Brenda Joyce Stinson, Hunter H. Eddins and Caitlin B. Eddins, 1645 Barnes Road, Gordon, $135,200, 04/13/21
Julia Whitman Stone, Hosie F. Culver and Kelli Ford, 2107 Brookhill Road, $255,000, 04/13/21
Juan Manuel Martinez and Nancy Rocio Diaz, Kimberly Morgan Lebl, 107 Parklane Drive, $125,000, 04/13/21
Vishal C. Patel and Silky V. Patel, Abby Baker Godwin and Hunter Rowan Godwin, 123 Brockton Court, $193,500, 04/13/21
Kaylie York and Ryan York, Linda Thompson, 373 Hickory Court, Webb, $101,000, 04/13/21
Gregory A. Hoffman and Elsa T. Hoffman, Robert Rhyne and Claire Rhyne, 205 N. Englewood Ave., $395,000, 04/13/21
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Nimit Patidar, 101 Bozeman Way, $397,448, 04/13/21
Jill Scott Gommo n/k/a Jill Lord and Justin Lord, Jeremy Williams and Delta Savannah Williams and Denny Williams, 503 Roosevelt Drive, $150,000, 04/13/21
Yiwei Chen and Amanda Edelblute, Josie H. Buntin, 2859 S. County Road 33, Ashford, $155,000, 04/13/21
Davis F. Chapman and Rita C. Chapman, Stanley E. Jones III and Julia J. Jones, 601 N. Cherokee Ave., $199,698.34, 04/13/21
Stone Martin Builders LLC, James Bradley Anders and Kendra Shea Anders, 156 Ridgeview Drive, $266,160, 04/13/21
Stacey W. Harrison and Lucinda L. Harrison, Hayley Nicole Rabbit, 219 and 221 Royal Orleans Court, $290,000, 04/13/21
Larue McWaters, SMB Land LLC, 28 lots, Chase Ridge III and IV, $455,000, 04/13/21
Norman Williamson and Theresa B. Williamson, SMB Land LLC, 23 lots, Chase Ridge III and IV, $747,500, 04/13/21
William Perry Thomas Jr. Testamentary Trust c/o Karen Joiner Barineau, DDCU II LLC, 0 Miller St., Webb, $65,000, 04/13/21
Wallace and Patsy Sanders Trust, Jeffrey Chad Hixson and Christina Hixson, 9.7 acres on State Highway 605, $80,000, 04/13/21
Wallace and Patsy Sanders Trust, James Michael Hand and Lamonica Hand, 9.7 acres on State Highway 605, $80,000, 04/13/21
Jacqueline P. May-Leonard and Gerald Leonard, Bill O. Miller, 110 Greenview Circle, $190,000, 04/13/21
Polly Fulford, Curtis Rafael Stephens and Audrey Claire Faulk, 11.56 acres on Lonnie Road, Cottonwood, $85,900, 04/13/21
Mark R. Williams, Ronald G. Peters and Terri N. Peters, 0 Kimble Road, Cottonwood, $15,000, 04/13/21
Barbara Moree, Wayne Shipes, 267 Friendship Drive, Taylor, $1,000, 04/13/21
Gregory Alexander Moring and Delana Burgans Moring, Christopher Matheny, 1424 Glen Lawrence Road, Cowarts, $185,900, 04/13/21
Marvin Young et al, Kriser Homes South Inc., 101 Meadowview, Midland City, $50,000, 04/13/21
Claude Williams Pratt and Dorothy Louise Pratt, LAF Investments LLP, Lots B (.54 acre) and C (.521 acre) on Prevatt Road, $43,500, 04/13/21
Brandon D. Watson, Michael O. Ibiwoye, 1017 Baywood Road, $164,000, 04/13/21
Allan R. Kimble, John Lucas Inc., 15.11 acres on Peach Farm Road, Ashford, $108,215, 04/14/21
Fannie Mae a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association, The Dale S. Birenbaum Family Trust, 118 Telford Place, $420,000, 04/14/21
Community Loan Servicing LLC f/k/a Bayview Loan Servicing LLC, Rafael Torres and Coraly M. Roma Nunez, 208 May St., $27,100, 04/14/21
James Larry Varnum, Jerry L. Maddox and Dannie A. Maddox, 3802 Willie Varnum Road, $18,000, 04/14/21
George Ralph Moseley and Sarah Moseley Gardner, Timothy Taylor, Lot 7 JB Jackson Road, Ashford, $65,500, 04/14/21
Five Star Credit Union, Houston County, 411 N. Foster St., $2,200,000, 04/14/21
Kelley P. Harrell, Glenda F. Bullock, 306-2 Hidden Creek Circle, $215,000, 04/14/21
Paul Morelli and Ginger Wilder, Joey G. McKnight, 1104 Garden Lane, $110,000, 04/14/21
Ameris Bank, Honey Bee Tees LLC, 158 N. Foster St., $150,000, 04/14/21
John Weems, Anthony James Stuart and Annie Spears Stuart, 0 Webb to Kinsey Road, Headland, $20,250, 04/14/21
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Kayla Ann Amato and Michael Paul Amato, 128 Winterberry Road, $184,900, 04/14/21
CWS LLC, Terrynce Dandridge and Michelle Dandridge, 221 and 223 Windemere Lane, $209,000, 04/14/21
Rebecca Parrish, James Foster, 721 S. Appletree St., $2,100, 04/14/21
Christopher Cooper and Carrie Cooper, Thomas Richard Womack, 219 Superior Drive, $174,900, 04/14/21
Barry J. Watford and Lisa H. Watford, Trustees of Barry J. Watford and Lisa H. Watford, Trustees of the Barry J. Watford and Lisa H. Watford Revocable Living Trust, Charles David Orr and Kimberly Marie Orr, 1601 Osceola St., $360,000, 04/14/21
Gary Baxley and Patty Baxley, Raymond Earl Braswell, 2520 Scott Road, $75,000, 04/14/21
Everett Construction Company Inc., Kelly Handal, 3246 Montgomery Highway, Suite 103, $50,000, 04/14/21
ACM Prime Alamosa REO LLC, Michael Capehart, 1731 Dyras Road, Cottonwood, $27,000, 04/14/21
R. Blaine Stewart and Emily Stewart, David A. Guiler, 111 Westmont Drive, $100,000, 04/14/21
Douglas L. Colquett, Thomas C. Hastings Jr. and Sharon Kaye Hastings, 610 Westbrook Road, $297,000, 04/14/21
Mary Eugenia Dowling Livaudais, Fourth Quarter Investments LLC, 0 W G Bond Road, $7,000, 04/15/21
George F. Jones Jr. and Lakeysha S. Jones, Chad Stephen Wheelock and Jennifer Leigh Newman, 1530 E. Selma St., $84,000, 04/15/21
Michael E. Scott, E & G Leak Enterprise LLC, 716 Third Ave., $61,500, 04/15/21
James and Linda Banks, Terez Salter, 585 Burdeshaw St., $30,000, 04/15/21
Linda H. Dupree 2016 Revocable Trust, Otis L. Baldwin and Olivia Mae Baldwin, 00 Ben Ivey Road, Webb, $103,868, 04/15/21
Chad Dean Construction Inc., Thomas Wright and Alexandrea Wright, 39 Jack Bruner Road, Ashford, $261,175, 04/15/21
Norbert Juckem and Agustina E. Juckem, William J. Phares and Melanie Elizabeth Phares, 205 Boulder Drive, $285,000, 04/15/21
Melanie Capps, T. Hall Rentals LLC, 510 Riveredge Parkway, $190,000, 04/15/21
Highlands Cove LLC, Kelley P. Harrell, 106 Allander St., $299,000, 04/15/21
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Thomas C. Weeks and Frances P. Weeks, 226 Puent Drive, $287,128, 04/15/21