Houston County real estate transfers April 19-22, 2021
Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

Kay E. Figueredo, Trustee of Darrell F. Figueredo and Kay E. Figueredo Living Trust, Taiwan Truitt, 0 County Garden Road, Kinsey, $28,000, 04/19/20

GKOG Properties LLC, Donnie Driskell and Pamela Driskell, 16.8 acres, Gilmore Road, $100,800, 04/19/20

Linda Dail, Personal Representative of the Estate of Leola Fillmore Hines, Dajia Brunson, 813 Hutchins St., $19,900, 04/19/20

Barbara Harvey, LaChasity Simpson, 1024 S. Lena St., $83,000, 04/19/20

William B. Berry, individually and as Personal Representative of the Estate of Lucy M. Berry, William B. Berry and Kathleen D. Berry, 1608 Keating Road, $94,400, 04/19/21

Arthur Frank Parsley et al, Jade Marie Parsley and Justin Dewayne Till, 826 Dusy St., $103,000, 04/19/21

Kimberly Anne Newman, Betty J. Dean, 2421 Creekwood, $96,000, 04/19/21

Nathaniel H. Bronner et al, Craig Lee Dubose et al, 684 +/- acres, $750,000, 04/19/21

Patricia Schafer, Carlos Romeo Porres Jr., 105 Wynnfield Way, $210,000, 04/19/21

Donnie Driskell, Kevin Shaun Carpenter and Joshua Bryan Carpenter, 174.783 +/- acres off of Dunn Road and Kinsey Road, $768,960, 04/19/21

Philip Don Avery a/k/a Phillip Don Avery, Bobby and Amy Dillard, 19528 Old US Road, Gordon, $70,000, 04/19/21

Alisia Walker f/k/a Alisia Hulon, Benjamin Wayne Whitehead and Suzanna Lyn Whitehead, 100 Periwinkle Court, Taylor, $114,900, 04/19/21

CWS LLC, Alfred Saliba Corporation, eight lots in Brookwood Subdivision, $759,600, 04/19/21

Bryan S. Whiddon, Taylor McNeil and Jacob McNeil, 112 Trenton Court, $175,000, 04/19/21

Joshua Roberts, Catherine Lynn Biddle, 2400 Stonewood Drive, $179,000, 04/19/21

Mathis Properties LLC, Mary F. Walker and LBJ Investments LLC, 201 Azalea Terrace, $150,000, 04/19/21

WHR Group Inc., Lynette Bunce and Kyle M. Bunce, 112 Tablerock Court, $295,000, 04/19/21

Lucas Monahan and Mallory Monahan, David Louis Morency and Eunice Ann Morency, 1815 S. State Highway 109, $285,000, 04/19/21

Molley B. Meadows, Randy Scott Anners and Dana S. Anners, 607 Adams St., Ashford, $30,000, 04/19/21

Randy Scott Anners and Dana S. Anners, Josh Huggins, 607 Adams St., $30,000, 04/19/21

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Daniel S. Boren and Henna R. Boren, 116 Litchfield Drive, $256,500, 04/19/21

Debra L. Marsh, Suzanne Blair, 326 Hidden Creek Circle, Unit 1, $200,000, 04/19/21

Dick’s Rentals LLC, Yazael Ortega Fernandez, 576 E. Selma St., $24,000, 04/19/21

William C. Carn III and Beverly M. Carn, Randall G. Bedsole and Pamela D. Bedsole, 210 Kirkwood Drive, $287,500, 04/19/21

Darwin Grathwohl, Charlene Sandra Wise, Mendy Crenshaw and Byron Wise, 407 Bracewell Ave., $112,000, 04/19/21

Tracy Maloy, Michael McKnight, 207 Anlenca St., Columbia, $4,000, 04/20/21

Mark H. Coffman and Marianne Coffman, Michael Charles Pomps and Katie Lindsey Pompa, 501 N. Englewood Ave., $362,500, 04/20/21

Hector and Kenisha Carson, Carson Rentals LLC, 409 Alabama Ave., $18,700, 04/20/21

Daniel G. Ring and Ida Nichole Haire, Kimberly Kirby, 1602 Stadium St., $99,900, 04/20/21

James Allen Mercer Jr., Personal Representative of The Estate of James Allen Mercer Sr. a/k/a James A. Mercer Sr., Brandy Rigsby, 60 Dogwood Drive, Cottonwood, $124,900, 04/20/21

Robert H. Wise Jr. and Steven N. Wise, Co-Trustees of Robert H. Wise Family Trust, Jonnie Jo Cox, 347 Ludmor Road, $480,000, 04/20/21

Keisha McKissic, Douglas Seth Arroyo and Jordyn Kay Arroyo, 203 Candace Court, $155,000, 04/20/21

Hidden Creek Circle LLC, Mary Todd, 312-4 Hidden Creek Circle, $185,000, 04/20/21

Esdras J. Gonzalez, Noe D. Gonzalez, 138 Sanders Road, Kinsey, $70,000, 04/20/21

Susan T. Whitmire, Ashley Michelle Sherrill, 126 Miami Drive, $109,200, 04/20/21

Sherry Lynn Snell and Thomas Brent Snell, The Anderson South Company LLC, 2607 Marquette Drive, $75,000, 04/20/21

Amy M. Gillaspie, Larry C. Roberts and Clara Sue Roberts, 102 Mill Creek Circle, $119,500, 04/20/21

Billy O. Mendheim and Ruth Mendheim, Michael Harp and Shannon Lynn Harp, 1903 N. Cherokee Ave., $167,000, 04/20/21

Willene S. Sheffield, Stanley Charles Brewster, 164 Princeton Drive, $164,000, 04/20/21

Michael O. Adams, Katreen Thomas, 1017 S. Bell St., $67,500, 04/20/21

Saeeda K. Malik and Abdul M. Malik, Donald Sullivan and Kellie Sullivan, 708 Prestwick Drive, $379,900, 04/21/21

Stone Martin Builders LLC, Federal Wayne Blakely and Vontresia M. Blakely, 145 Puent Drive, $276,215, 04/21/21

John Hayes Vaughan and Mary P. Vaughan, Sue Wilson, 101 Cobblestone St., $257,950, 04/21/21

Randall G. Bedsole and Pamela D. Bedsole, Jimmy Daniel Hardin, 204 Prestwick Drive, $263,000, 04/21/21

James Kelley Jr. and Sharon G. Kelley, Joe Howard Reynolds and Dora Lee Reynolds, 2017 Glanton St., $29,000, 04/21/21

James D. Berry and Miriam R. Berry, Doris W. King and Chycynthia W. Davis, 1118 Southland Drive, $30,000, 04/21/21

James Betram, Jeffrey Thomas Wood and Margot Graham Wood, 105 Copper Court, Midland City, $147,418.44, 04/21/21

Kriser Homes South Inc., Julie Lynn Dobbs et al, 7940 S. Park, Taylor, $290,500, 04/21/21

Kristina J. Stephenson, Gregory Dwight Deal and Vicki Lynn Deal, 311 Powder Horn Drive, Midland City, $173,200, 04/21/21

Kay Kemp and Amy Booth, Anthony R. Knighton, 205 Rodney St., Columbia, $47,000, 04/22/21

Lacey B. Johnson, Dennis E. Erskine and Jacqueline A. Jones-Erskine, 101 Campbell St., Columbia, $80,000, 04/22/21

The Broadway Group LLC, 145 E. Sunrise Highway LLC, 140 S. State Highway 123, Newton, $1,433,905.10, 04/22/21

SBH Investments LLC, Alabama Metals LLC, 14384 West U.S. Highway 84, Newton, $65,000, 04/22/21

Kimberly Gilliland, Ophelia J. Owens, 109 Yuri Drive, $141,000, 04/22/21

Estate of Pamela Stepp, deceased, H. Bryan Bain, 2107 Stonebridge Road, $125,000, 04/22/21

Taylor Hurst and Rachel Hurst, David M. Stripling, 246 Chloe Court, $214,900, 04/22/21

M. Barrett Brown as Conservator for Jeanne Snyder, Renee Stressel Riley and Garrick B. Riley, 2797 Mount Zion Road, Gordon, $55,000, 04/22/21

Estate of Dolores C. Lindholm, Brad Dunning and Charlsie Dunning, 112 Camellia Drive, $400,000, 04/22/21

Billy J. Langford and Nathania L. Langford, Mark Jackson Dennis Jr., 1002 Agutha Drive, $95,000, 04/22/21

