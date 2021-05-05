Houston County real estate transfers April 27-29, 2021

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Fox Run Dothan LP, CMNB LLC, 1910 Honeysuckle Road, $10,950,000, 04/27/21
Cristie O. Avila-Gonzalez, John R. Marvel Jr. and Megan E. Marvel, 705 Wisteria Court, $159,000, 04/27/21
Matthew Perry and Stacey Perry, William Garner and Allyson Garner, 105 Telluride Lane #1, Midland City, $208,000, 04/27/21
Tom West Company Inc., Christopher L. Reed, 119 Bluffton Road, $187,300, 04/27/21
Alpine Development LLC, Yaseen Properties LLC, 0 Jester Street, Cowarts, $75,000, 04/27/21
Alpine Development LLC, Yaseen Properties LLC, Lots 23, 60, 61, 62, 63 and 64 Block A Millbrook Subdivision, $63,000, 04/27/21
Christopher Joe King, Matthew Scott Swann and Erin Molthen Swann, 1755 Windmill Road, Newton, $291,000, 04/27/21
Robert Scott Ghisletta, Hunter Pemberton, 1411 Carver Drive, $12,000, 04/27/21
Debra Usry, Johnny Campbell and Kathy Campbell, 1479 Avon Road, Ashford, $27,313.01, 04/27/21
Russell L. Bedsole and Erica A. Bedsole, Garlon R. Rogers and Kimberly Jones Rogers, 7 Hampton Way, $625,000, 04/27/21
Gilbert Construction Co. Inc., Brandi Renee Williams and Elliott Grant Williams, 2957 Iris Road, $258,500, 04/27/21
MAC Properties, Tom West Company Inc., 109 Ayreswood, $55,000, 04/27/21
Brian Brosseau and Natisha Brosseau, Hunter Jernigan and Hannah Ziglar Jernigan, 108 Needle Pine Drive, $232,500, 04/27/21
Gilbert Construction Co. Inc., Charles J. Burnett and Rosana C. Burnett, 4692 State Highway 605, $399,900, 04/27/21
Barry Wayne Gerber, Todd Michael Sobry, 2441 Glen Lawrence Road, Cowarts, $215,000, 04/27/21
Virginia Marie Boutwell, David Paul Henry, 76 York Drive, Kinsey, $128,000, 04/27/21
Carolyn C. Maddox, Connie Lee Clements, 105 Lanceleaf Court, $175,000, 04/27/21
Slade G. Jones, Aimee Cobb Smith, 608 S. Edgewood Drive, $45,000, 04/27/21
June Winter, Norma Jean Barber, 1102 Decatur St., $24,900, 04/27/21
Michele S. Patterson, Personal Representative of Estate of Sarah Curran a/k/a Sarah A. Shiver, Davis C. Hart and Kimberly M. Hart, 111 Cumberland Drive, $145,000, 04/27/21
Michael Nance and Pam Nance, Atlas 1031 Exchange LLC as Qualified Intermediate for the benefit of R & S Properties of N.W. Florida Inc., 123 Winterberry Road, $232,900, 04/27/21
Brandi Cole, Shelia Joyce Whitehead Thomley and Bobby Mack Thomley, 269 Valor Lane, Taylor, $345,000, 04/27/21
Justin Smith, Israel Pike and Madison Jane Pike, 104 Litchfield Drive, $273,000, 04/27/21
Melanie Clark et al, SHW LLC, 413 Christopher Drive, $75,000, 04/27/21
William D. McFatter and Mildred T. McFatter, RCC Northside GL LLC, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, $600,000, 04/27/21
Tommy Kervin and Beverly J. Kervin, Sean R. Beers and Rachael Beers, 301 Prestwick Drive, $419,900, 04/27/21
Dustin C. Engelhardt and Jill R. Engelhardt, David Lebert and Patricia Lebert, 300 Inverness Drive, $322,900, 04/27/21
Leroy Dean Gould and Wilma R. Gould, C & K Equity Partners LLC, 1401 and 1403 Sinnett Ave., $400,000, 04/27/21
Natalie Capra LLC, Mathis Properties LLC, 301 Chapelwood Drive, $145,000, 04/27/21
David Lebert and Patricia J. Lebert, Taylor Hurst, 408 Bent Oak Drive, $295,000, 04/27/21
Jared S. Moore and Emily Moore, Elias Martin Hernandez, 107 Morning Glory Lane, $278,000, 04/27/21
Barton & Crutchfield LLC, Madison Ostrenga and Tjaden Eschenburg, 815 W. Powell St., $72,000, 04/27/21
Angela McCathern, Hudson Forsyth and Cassie Pitts, 1103 Garden Lane, $107,000, 04/28/21
JLMM LLC, Vlahakis Group LLC, 107 S. Cherokee Ave., $120,000, 04/28/21
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 229 Sandbed Road, Newton, $29,000, 04/28/21
Timothy A. Kingston, Jose Julian Arencibia, 107 Boulder Drive, $265,000, 04/28/21
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 419 Paxton Loop, $58,000, 04/28/21
Joshua Michael Shinaberry, Daniel C. Johnston and Fredrica C. Johnston, 3912 Richland Road, $111,000, 04/28/21
Norma Jane Barber, Aimee Cobb Smith, 1102 Decatur St., $49,000, 04/28/21
Angela L. Bryant and Kevin D. Bryant, Cathy L. Ludwig and Earl D. Ludwig, 207 Glen Oaks Drive, $275,500, 04/28/21
Jerry Henderson and Melissa Julia Henderson, James Jason Blissett and Nicole L. Blissett, 102 Reseda Lane, $385,000, 04/28/21
Kathy Schlagal, Robert N. Weems and John Weems, Anthony James Stuart and Annie Spears Stuart, 0 Webb to Kinsey Road, Headland, $162,075, 04/28/21
Cassandra A. Carter and TaJauna Jimmerson, Leroy W. Harris and Lun-Ya L. Harris, 116 Mikado Drive, Kinsey, $30,000, 04/28/21
Stone Martin Builders LLC, James Thomas Bowman and Jaycie Maree Bowman, 293 Sandbed Road, Newton, $295,027, 04/28/21
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Amber Michelle Stewart and Cole Freeman, 208 Paxton Loop, $330,158, 04/28/21
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Aaron Neal Depiano and Tory Tickerhoof, 190 Puent Drive, $323,746.70, 04/28/21
David Torrey and Wanda Torrey, Mitchell Meade Block and Gloria Block, 122 Frankford Drive, $169,000, 04/28/21
Billy M. Morrison and Vivian K. Morrison, Danny Mack Phillips and Anna Danielle Phillips Prevatt, .630 +/- acres off of Kitts Road, Ashford, $7,000, 04/28/21
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Nicholas M. Monday, 215 Windemere Lane, $99,275, 04/28/21
Wayne H. Roper Jr. and Tami McCord Roper, Ernest Morris Jinks and Judy Diane Jinks, 104 Crawford Creek Drive, $274,500, 04/29/21
Andrew C. Upton and Ashley E. Upton, Dana L. Upton and Cheryl A. Upton, 109 Jules Lane, Ashford, $120,000, 04/29/21
Lauren Danielle Smith, Danielle Magoun, 173 Mayberry Lane, $142,000, 04/29/21
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 155 Ridgeview Drive, $58,000, 04/29/21
James Kelley and Sharon Kelley, Yellow Rock Homes, 313 Beulah St., $29,000, 04/29/21
David C. Turner, Chance A. Ethridge and Abagail M. Snarski, 135 Cove Lane, $111,500, 04/29/21
Virginia H. Draughon, Cheryl H. Caton and Monty H. Clark, Jeffrey Tyler Beck and Rhiannon Nicole Beck, 0 Harrison Road, $126,000, 04/29/21
Timothy W. Kirkland, R. Dewayne Efurd, Kristi S. Goss and Valisa K. Meggs, 4295 S. State Highway 605, $7,897.50, 04/29/21
Joseph M. White, Shannon Marie Geiger, 2200 Iris Road, $25,000, 04/29/21
Byron Dale Wise and Mendy Michelle Crenshaw of The Estate of Byron Dale Wise Jr., Jeffery Murdock, 101 Vann Drive, Ashford, $115,000, 04/29/21
Troy A. Guillory and Gwendolyn E. Guillory, Kimberly Graham, 205 Tiffany Drive, $179,900, 04/29/21
Teresa Sheets Williams, Tri-Whitaker Investments Inc., one-half acre, South Park Avenue, $8,000, 04/29/21
Cindy Drake, Bob the Builder LLC, 402 Cannondale, Cowarts, $15,000, 04/29/21
Target 10 Investments LLC, Donnell Jones and Agnes M. Jones, 104 Constitution Drive, $48,000, 04/29/21
William Rusty McNeal Sr. and Ynoka Greene, Wayne Frier Home Center of Dothan LLC, 204 Little Oak Court, $12,500, 04/29/21
Wayne Frier Home Center of Dothan LLC, Candice Guerrero, 204 Little Oak Court, $15,500, 04/29/21