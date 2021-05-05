Houston County real estate transfers April 27-29, 2021

MAC Properties, Tom West Company Inc., 109 Ayreswood, $55,000, 04/27/21

Brian Brosseau and Natisha Brosseau, Hunter Jernigan and Hannah Ziglar Jernigan, 108 Needle Pine Drive, $232,500, 04/27/21

Gilbert Construction Co. Inc., Charles J. Burnett and Rosana C. Burnett, 4692 State Highway 605, $399,900, 04/27/21

Barry Wayne Gerber, Todd Michael Sobry, 2441 Glen Lawrence Road, Cowarts, $215,000, 04/27/21

Virginia Marie Boutwell, David Paul Henry, 76 York Drive, Kinsey, $128,000, 04/27/21

Carolyn C. Maddox, Connie Lee Clements, 105 Lanceleaf Court, $175,000, 04/27/21

Slade G. Jones, Aimee Cobb Smith, 608 S. Edgewood Drive, $45,000, 04/27/21

June Winter, Norma Jean Barber, 1102 Decatur St., $24,900, 04/27/21

Michele S. Patterson, Personal Representative of Estate of Sarah Curran a/k/a Sarah A. Shiver, Davis C. Hart and Kimberly M. Hart, 111 Cumberland Drive, $145,000, 04/27/21

Michael Nance and Pam Nance, Atlas 1031 Exchange LLC as Qualified Intermediate for the benefit of R & S Properties of N.W. Florida Inc., 123 Winterberry Road, $232,900, 04/27/21