 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Houston County real estate transfers April 27-29, 2021
0 comments

Houston County real estate transfers April 27-29, 2021

{{featured_button_text}}
dot generic real estate transactions 2 generic.jpg

Metro Creative Graphics

 Metro Creative Graphics

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

Fox Run Dothan LP, CMNB LLC, 1910 Honeysuckle Road, $10,950,000, 04/27/21

Cristie O. Avila-Gonzalez, John R. Marvel Jr. and Megan E. Marvel, 705 Wisteria Court, $159,000, 04/27/21

Matthew Perry and Stacey Perry, William Garner and Allyson Garner, 105 Telluride Lane #1, Midland City, $208,000, 04/27/21

Tom West Company Inc., Christopher L. Reed, 119 Bluffton Road, $187,300, 04/27/21

Alpine Development LLC, Yaseen Properties LLC, 0 Jester Street, Cowarts, $75,000, 04/27/21

Alpine Development LLC, Yaseen Properties LLC, Lots 23, 60, 61, 62, 63 and 64 Block A Millbrook Subdivision, $63,000, 04/27/21

Christopher Joe King, Matthew Scott Swann and Erin Molthen Swann, 1755 Windmill Road, Newton, $291,000, 04/27/21

Robert Scott Ghisletta, Hunter Pemberton, 1411 Carver Drive, $12,000, 04/27/21

Debra Usry, Johnny Campbell and Kathy Campbell, 1479 Avon Road, Ashford, $27,313.01, 04/27/21

Russell L. Bedsole and Erica A. Bedsole, Garlon R. Rogers and Kimberly Jones Rogers, 7 Hampton Way, $625,000, 04/27/21

Gilbert Construction Co. Inc., Brandi Renee Williams and Elliott Grant Williams, 2957 Iris Road, $258,500, 04/27/21

MAC Properties, Tom West Company Inc., 109 Ayreswood, $55,000, 04/27/21

Brian Brosseau and Natisha Brosseau, Hunter Jernigan and Hannah Ziglar Jernigan, 108 Needle Pine Drive, $232,500, 04/27/21

Gilbert Construction Co. Inc., Charles J. Burnett and Rosana C. Burnett, 4692 State Highway 605, $399,900, 04/27/21

Barry Wayne Gerber, Todd Michael Sobry, 2441 Glen Lawrence Road, Cowarts, $215,000, 04/27/21

Virginia Marie Boutwell, David Paul Henry, 76 York Drive, Kinsey, $128,000, 04/27/21

Carolyn C. Maddox, Connie Lee Clements, 105 Lanceleaf Court, $175,000, 04/27/21

Slade G. Jones, Aimee Cobb Smith, 608 S. Edgewood Drive, $45,000, 04/27/21

June Winter, Norma Jean Barber, 1102 Decatur St., $24,900, 04/27/21

Michele S. Patterson, Personal Representative of Estate of Sarah Curran a/k/a Sarah A. Shiver, Davis C. Hart and Kimberly M. Hart, 111 Cumberland Drive, $145,000, 04/27/21

Michael Nance and Pam Nance, Atlas 1031 Exchange LLC as Qualified Intermediate for the benefit of R & S Properties of N.W. Florida Inc., 123 Winterberry Road, $232,900, 04/27/21

Brandi Cole, Shelia Joyce Whitehead Thomley and Bobby Mack Thomley, 269 Valor Lane, Taylor, $345,000, 04/27/21

Justin Smith, Israel Pike and Madison Jane Pike, 104 Litchfield Drive, $273,000, 04/27/21

Melanie Clark et al, SHW LLC, 413 Christopher Drive, $75,000, 04/27/21

William D. McFatter and Mildred T. McFatter, RCC Northside GL LLC, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, $600,000, 04/27/21

Tommy Kervin and Beverly J. Kervin, Sean R. Beers and Rachael Beers, 301 Prestwick Drive, $419,900, 04/27/21

Dustin C. Engelhardt and Jill R. Engelhardt, David Lebert and Patricia Lebert, 300 Inverness Drive, $322,900, 04/27/21

Leroy Dean Gould and Wilma R. Gould, C & K Equity Partners LLC, 1401 and 1403 Sinnett Ave., $400,000, 04/27/21

Natalie Capra LLC, Mathis Properties LLC, 301 Chapelwood Drive, $145,000, 04/27/21

David Lebert and Patricia J. Lebert, Taylor Hurst, 408 Bent Oak Drive, $295,000, 04/27/21

Jared S. Moore and Emily Moore, Elias Martin Hernandez, 107 Morning Glory Lane, $278,000, 04/27/21

Barton & Crutchfield LLC, Madison Ostrenga and Tjaden Eschenburg, 815 W. Powell St., $72,000, 04/27/21

Angela McCathern, Hudson Forsyth and Cassie Pitts, 1103 Garden Lane, $107,000, 04/28/21

JLMM LLC, Vlahakis Group LLC, 107 S. Cherokee Ave., $120,000, 04/28/21

SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 229 Sandbed Road, Newton, $29,000, 04/28/21

Timothy A. Kingston, Jose Julian Arencibia, 107 Boulder Drive, $265,000, 04/28/21

SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 419 Paxton Loop, $58,000, 04/28/21

Joshua Michael Shinaberry, Daniel C. Johnston and Fredrica C. Johnston, 3912 Richland Road, $111,000, 04/28/21

Norma Jane Barber, Aimee Cobb Smith, 1102 Decatur St., $49,000, 04/28/21

Angela L. Bryant and Kevin D. Bryant, Cathy L. Ludwig and Earl D. Ludwig, 207 Glen Oaks Drive, $275,500, 04/28/21

Jerry Henderson and Melissa Julia Henderson, James Jason Blissett and Nicole L. Blissett, 102 Reseda Lane, $385,000, 04/28/21

Kathy Schlagal, Robert N. Weems and John Weems, Anthony James Stuart and Annie Spears Stuart, 0 Webb to Kinsey Road, Headland, $162,075, 04/28/21

Cassandra A. Carter and TaJauna Jimmerson, Leroy W. Harris and Lun-Ya L. Harris, 116 Mikado Drive, Kinsey, $30,000, 04/28/21

Stone Martin Builders LLC, James Thomas Bowman and Jaycie Maree Bowman, 293 Sandbed Road, Newton, $295,027, 04/28/21

Stone Martin Builders LLC, Amber Michelle Stewart and Cole Freeman, 208 Paxton Loop, $330,158, 04/28/21

Stone Martin Builders LLC, Aaron Neal Depiano and Tory Tickerhoof, 190 Puent Drive, $323,746.70, 04/28/21

David Torrey and Wanda Torrey, Mitchell Meade Block and Gloria Block, 122 Frankford Drive, $169,000, 04/28/21

Billy M. Morrison and Vivian K. Morrison, Danny Mack Phillips and Anna Danielle Phillips Prevatt, .630 +/- acres off of Kitts Road, Ashford, $7,000, 04/28/21

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Nicholas M. Monday, 215 Windemere Lane, $99,275, 04/28/21

Wayne H. Roper Jr. and Tami McCord Roper, Ernest Morris Jinks and Judy Diane Jinks, 104 Crawford Creek Drive, $274,500, 04/29/21

Andrew C. Upton and Ashley E. Upton, Dana L. Upton and Cheryl A. Upton, 109 Jules Lane, Ashford, $120,000, 04/29/21

Lauren Danielle Smith, Danielle Magoun, 173 Mayberry Lane, $142,000, 04/29/21

SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 155 Ridgeview Drive, $58,000, 04/29/21

James Kelley and Sharon Kelley, Yellow Rock Homes, 313 Beulah St., $29,000, 04/29/21

David C. Turner, Chance A. Ethridge and Abagail M. Snarski, 135 Cove Lane, $111,500, 04/29/21

Virginia H. Draughon, Cheryl H. Caton and Monty H. Clark, Jeffrey Tyler Beck and Rhiannon Nicole Beck, 0 Harrison Road, $126,000, 04/29/21

Timothy W. Kirkland, R. Dewayne Efurd, Kristi S. Goss and Valisa K. Meggs, 4295 S. State Highway 605, $7,897.50, 04/29/21

Joseph M. White, Shannon Marie Geiger, 2200 Iris Road, $25,000, 04/29/21

Byron Dale Wise and Mendy Michelle Crenshaw of The Estate of Byron Dale Wise Jr., Jeffery Murdock, 101 Vann Drive, Ashford, $115,000, 04/29/21

Troy A. Guillory and Gwendolyn E. Guillory, Kimberly Graham, 205 Tiffany Drive, $179,900, 04/29/21

Teresa Sheets Williams, Tri-Whitaker Investments Inc., one-half acre, South Park Avenue, $8,000, 04/29/21

Cindy Drake, Bob the Builder LLC, 402 Cannondale, Cowarts, $15,000, 04/29/21

Target 10 Investments LLC, Donnell Jones and Agnes M. Jones, 104 Constitution Drive, $48,000, 04/29/21

William Rusty McNeal Sr. and Ynoka Greene, Wayne Frier Home Center of Dothan LLC, 204 Little Oak Court, $12,500, 04/29/21

Wayne Frier Home Center of Dothan LLC, Candice Guerrero, 204 Little Oak Court, $15,500, 04/29/21

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mesmerizing new Hubble Telescope images features a cluster of galaxies

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert