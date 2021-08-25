 Skip to main content
Houston County real estate transfers Aug. 16-19, 2021
Houston County real estate transfers Aug. 16-19, 2021

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

Rhonda Gayle Long, Stacy Messer and Tara Messer, 0 S. County Road 33, $13,600, 08/16/21

Guillermo E. Martinez and Mandy Marie Martinez, Nathaniel Barley, 3639 Oak Ridge Lane, $400,000, 08/16/21

Cathy T. Trawick, Christopher J.T. King and Nicole A. King, 5180 E. Highway 52, Webb, $300,000, 08/16/21

Brentwood Equity Partners, Brunetta J. Brannon, 216 W. Roxbury Road, $100,000, 08/16/21

Tim Allen Watson and Johnnie Mae Watson, Kalia LLC, Pansey Road, Ashford, $17,500, 08/16/21

ADJ Real Estate Group LLC, Two Doods LLC, 102 Radford Circle, $110,000, 08/16/21

Robert M. Rogers Jr., Robert M. Rogers Jr. and Angelique Ann Rogers, 0 E. County Road 22, Columbia, $26,350, 08/16/21

John Thomas Skipper, Delmas Elliott Skipper, 420 W. Cook Road, $34,000, 08/16/21

Melody Lynne Locklar and Andrew Gunter, Connor Lee White, 107 Montreat Court, $166,000, 08/16/21

Daunice L. Starling, Wade Thomley Jr., 2.21 acres, Adkinson Road, Newton, $18,000, 08/16/21

Hollie N. Andrews, John Paul Turner, 1401 Tacoma St., $110,000, 08/16/21

B & B Equity Partners LLC, Christian Jarred Lodahl, 331 Brushfire Drive, $125,000, 08/16/21

John Lucas Inc., Christopher Michael Holloman, 4854 Prevatt Road, Ashford, $198,550, 08/16/21

Chrisdeana J. Morris and Arthur A. Morris III, Charles Benson Morris, 208 Hidden Creek Circle, $240,000, 08/16/21

Catherine Tew f/k/a Catherine Walding, Meredith Allen Brunson, 505 Santolina Road, $190,750, 08/16/21

Barbara L. McDonald and John E. McDonald, Lehmann Holdings LLC, 433 Woodland Drive, $150,000, 08/16/21

Randall Roland and Gary Tew, 3G Construction LLC, 0 Jordan Ave., Cowarts, $137,500, 08/16/21

John Eiland and Nina Bell Eiland, CKM Investments LLC, 208 Hazelwood Ave., $250,000, 08/16/21

Daniel Cade Wells and Heather Wells, Jerry Oursler, 206 Ontario Drive, $187,000, 08/16/21

Susan Ellen Turnquist and Russell M. Muller, Kathryn Locke Brown, 4372 County Road 203, $290,000, 08/16/21

James Hiefner and Sheri Hiefner, Angela Katrina Adkins and Gerald Dwaine Adkins Jr., 615 Farrah Circle, $202,000, 08/17/21

Danny J. Crowe and Mary A. Crowe, Echo Properties LLC, 118 Michigan Drive, $130,000, 08/17/21

CGP Dothan (HWY 231) TB LLC, Danny Newton and Darlene Newton, 3927 Montgomery Highway, $3,067,000, 08/17/21

W. Bennett Ward and Delilah S. Ward, Christopher Shane Martin and Brooke Martin, 41 Fox St., Newton, $250,000, 08/17/21

Mark A. Schwarz and Ann-Marie Schwarz, Heather Brianne Wells, 102 Hunter St., $238,000, 08/17/21

The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, REI Houses LLC, 389 Bruner Mill Road, Ashford, $87,650, 08/17/21

REI Houses LLC, Radar Equity Group LLC, 389 Bruner Mill Road, Ashford, $99,900, 08/17/21

Richard B. Alexander, Anthony Green Gonzales and Jennifer Klein, 1831 Hartford Highway, $120,400, 08/17/21

Everett Construction Company Inc., Tambria Thomas, 10 Nomad Circle, Kinsey, $139,900, 08/17/21

Arthur L. NeSmith, Belcher Griffin and Nancy Ann Griffin, 2521 Decatur Road, Cottonwood, $25,000, 08/17/21

Alisha Moulton and Merrick Moulton, Vertina Sinclair and Sanya Sinclair, 305 Madison Ave., $90,000, 08/17/21

Robyn W. Patrick, Debra Sellers, 1721 S. Saint Andrews, $72,250, 08/17/21

Christopher Shawn Johnson and Jolie Johnson, Deborah H. Lee and Robert W. Lee, 4690 Guy Branch Road, Gordon, $108,000, 08/17/21

Brianna Daniels f/k/a Brianna Pilley and Tyler Daniels, Angela Cunningham, 300 Radney St, Columbia, $81,000, 08/17/21

Excel Dothan LLC, RCC Northside Plaza LLC, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, $19,700,000, 08/17/21

Larry F. Johnson and Betty M. Johnson, Freddie Glenn Harrison, 2570 Bazemore Mill Road, Gordon, $55,000, 08/17/21

Leamon Holland and Cynthia Gayle Holland, William James Pfalzgraff Jr. and Rachael Bradley Pfalzgraff, acreage on South County Road 33, $40,260, 08/17/21

Robert D. Bailey, Christopher Mark Dulaney, 611 Moates St., $12,000, 08/17/21

Target 10 Investments LLC, G & S Wiregrass Properties LLC, 908 Blackshear St. and 202 Ruth St., $27,000, 08/17/21

Kriser Homes South Inc., Michael Lynn Earnhardt et al, 486 Rice Road, Taylor, $266,975, 08/17/21

Seahoss Farms LLC, LAVISTA LLC, 6594 S. U.S. Hwy. 231, $175,000, 08/17/21

Michael A. Antonelli and Cheryl T. Antonelli, Holden Eric Walding and Nicole Marie Walding, 39.99 +/- acres, Eddins Road, $235,000, 08/17/21

Steve Lee and Tonya Lee, Helmut K. Dorberth, 238 Bougainvillea Circle, $126,000, 08/17/21

L & R Development LLC, Amy Michelle Garrett, 123 Hedstrom Road, $40,000, 08/17/21

Van Frank Powers, Eli Usry and Cynthia Usry, 346 Jowers Road, Gordon, $47,500, 08/17/21

Chasen J. Faulk and Catherine Leigh Taylor Faulk, Robert Hegman and Kimberly Hegman, 531 Orchard Circle, $299,900, 08/17/21

The Anderson South Company LLC, Haiden Nicholas Adams and Hannah Mali Adams, 2607 Marquette Drive, $188,500, 08/18/21

Dale Anthony Ervin and Blair Richardson Ervin, Joshua Tyler Lashley and Whitney Lynn Lashley, 497 Patterson Road, $188,000, 08/18/21

Terry L. Kuhn and Donna L. Kuhn, Danny L. Gay and Linsey Michelle Chaplin, 484 N. Park Ave. and 0 Chickasaw St., $180,000, 08/18/21

Cassandra Taylor Leger and Denis Mark Leger, Robert E. Munn and Vicki A. Munn, 105 Lakeside Drive, $254,700, 08/18/21

Becky Renee Worthington, Cody Cooley, 2611 Timothy Road, $98,000, 08/18/21

Sanders Construction Services LLC, Alyssa Skipper, Philip Skipper and Sherry Skipper, 521 Spruce Pine Road, $184,000, 08/18/21

William M. Barefield and Ashley N. Barefield, Kevin Hornsby and Heidi Hornsby, 103 Oldbarn Lane, $584,000, 08/19/21

James L. Banks and Linda Banks, James Earl Thomas Jr., 509 W. Powell St., $12,000, 08/19/21

Will J. Wilson, Cody W. Sims, 60 Round Circle, Rehobeth, $60,000, 08/19/21

Kelly Sellers Whitlow, Dakotah Alan Devier aka Alan Devier and Kaleb Devier, 519 Adkinson Road, Newton, $50,000, 08/19/21

Hollis Ryan and Donnie C. Reeves Jr., Michael R. Pennington, 0 S. County Road 9, $100,000, 08/19/21

Gary S. Granger and Beth G. Granger, Hodgesville Baptist Church, 0.22 acres, Cureton Road, $100, 08/19/21

Gary S. Granger and Beth G. Granger, Stephanie R. Hayes and Sabrina M. Hayes, 19.42 +/- acres, Cureton Road, $86,000, 08/19/21

Curtis E. Smith, Echo Properties LLC, 606 E. Lafayette St., $7,200, 08/19/21

William J. Pfatzgraff Jr. and Rachael L. Pfatzgraff, Michael A. Jerkins and Angela D. Jerkins, 241 Chase Ridge Road, $194,900, 08/19/21

Zachary T. Johnson, Tonya Brown, 114 Eufaula Drive, $195,000, 08/19/21

Estate of Paul Clarence Jackson, deceased, Ha Thi Nguyen, 9087 U.S. 231, $120,000, 08/19/21

Michael J. Benak and Sarah Benak, Zachary Chandler and Christine Chandler, 1811 Medera Court, $130,000, 08/19/21

Estate of Stephen Alfred Yeatman, deceased, Duane F. Cole and Debra Cole, 12259 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, $138,000, 08/19/21

Kevin and Haley Smith, Edmond Zlotea, 503 and 505 Kirkwood, $75,000, 08/19/21

Vickie Carter, Juliette Vanesa Carter Holland et al, 439 Bethlehem Road, Midland City, $325,000, 08/19/21

