Houston County real estate transfers Aug. 2-5, 2021

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Barry Kirby, Patricia Knight, Karen Boothe, Stephen Jordan, Keith Jordan, Hope Moon and Earline Kirby, Vincent Testa and Vickie J. Testa, 2417 Stonewood Drive, $156,000, 08/02/21
Charles Hayes, William Graupmann and Johnnie Graupmann, 808 Circleview Drive, $130,000, 08/02/21
Teri Colquett and Krystal Gail Stephens, 507 Cypress St., Webb, $150,000, 08/02/21
Ronald Drue Pynes II and Angie J. Pynes a/k/a Angela Jane Pynes, Angela Jane Pynes and Richie Brian Bodiford, 903 Monte Carlo Drive, $91,356, 08/02/21
Wile E Investments LLC, Allen Rancel Bell Jr. and Sarah Irene Bell, 799 and 823 Webb Road, $34,500, 08/02/21
JAK LLC, Josh Chisolm, 1256 Third Ave., $13,000, 08/02/21
Johnny W. Baker and Janice C. Baker, Willie Eady and Shelia Eady, 510 Collier St., $1,000, 08/02/21
Elaine Onley, Bryan Munoz and Laurie Curry Munoz, 505 Circleview Drive, $125,000, 08/02/21
Geraldine W. Herring, Jerry Ray Herring and Laurie H. McCall, Robert Timothy Estes and Hollie Warren, 121 Rosetta Circle, $150,000, 08/02/21
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Gia-Hau Pham Nguyen, 610 Billings Trail, $394,393, 08/02/21
S. Bruce Sellers and Diana D. Sellers, Bobbie Franklin Steverson, 639 Fuller Road, $270,000, 08/02/21
Thomas E. Short, Dale E. Short, 5343 County Road 203, $10,000, 08/02/21
Griffin Heights Corporation, HCB LLLP, 0 Montgomery Highway, $1,305,000, 08/02/21
Benjamin Lindsey Parnell Jr. and Deborah H. Parnell, Christopher Johnson and Jolie Johnson, 3877 Creek Church Road, Ashford, $300,000, 08/02/21
Dawn M. Kohl, Shirley Creamer and Odessa McArdle, 7845 E. U.S. 84, Ashford, $185,000, 08/02/21
Thomas Matthew Davis and Kathy Sue Davis, Ehren Faison and Kendra Faison, 3614 Oak Ridge Lane, $230,000, 08/02/21
Evelyn Danielle Snell Parker, 102 Waverly LLC, 102 Waverly Circle, $82,500, 08/02/21
Pamela Callcut, Salman Meghani, 152 Mikado Drive, Kinsey, $142,500, 08/02/21
Scott A. Jones and Janet K. Jones, Robert C. Black Jr. and Holly Thompson Sharp, 332 N. Park Ave., $129,000, 08/02/21
Scott Van Rope and Genna Van Rope, Joshua Caleb Halubka and Courtney Kirkland Halubka, 504 Burbank St., $220,000, 08/02/21
Tony Kopkie and Sherri Kopkie, Hannah Crews, 211 Bougainvillea Circle, $151,495, 08/02/21
Phillip Trotter, Rickey Kindal Lovell and Amanda Reneau Lovell, approximately 117 acres on County Road 81, Gordon, $361,770, 08/02/21
Russell Alan Dawsey, Rakeshkumar Pravinbhai Patel and Sagar Rakeshkumar Patel, Lot 2, Block A. Stratford Commercial Subdivision, $62,551, 08/02/21
Somiya M. Murtadi and Usif M. Murtadi, Jazzmen Dashey Butler, 3207 Willow Creek Road, $155,000, 08/02/21
Carol B. Roten and Paul C. Roten, Trustees of the Carol B. Roten Revocable Living Trust, John Michael Lipsey, 2100 Harrison Road, $75,000, 08/02/21
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Rafael De Jesus Morales-Rodriguez, 308 Paxton Loop, $356,418, 08/02/21
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Mandy McDowell Joyner and Mark Anderson Joyner, 76 Laural Court, Newton, $263,800, 08/02/21
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Jessica Maria Brown, 109 Waxmyrtle Road, $186,833, 08/02/21
Ciecierski Remodeling & Construction LLC, Nathan Junior Morris, 113 Callowhill Court, $163,900, 08/02/21
Robert Louis Dickard and Karla Brooke Dickard, Joseph Dougherty and Angela Renee Dougherty, 252 Melrose Lane, $160,000, 08/02/21
David A. Brewer, Benjamin A. Wachuku and Dominique M. Wachuku, 229 Wynnfield Way, $318,000, 08/03/21
Larry C. Roberts, Drop Time Investments LLC, Lot 2, National Road, $33,000, 08/03/21
Cynthia Widener, Hem Properties LLC, 2916 Lonsdale Drive, $97,140, 08/03/21
Bobby G.L. Odom and Mary E. Odom, Lisa Hatfield Wilson, 1672 S. Alice St., $16,444, 08/03/21
George Franklin, Martiro Holdings LLC, 1402 and 1405 Alexander Drive, $130,000, 08/03/21
Danielle Morgan and Roy Morgan, Lisa Joy Hatfield Wilson, TBD Glen Lawrence Road, Cowarts, $45,000, 08/03/21
MAC Properties, David Matthew Brackin and Kristin Clare Ross, 512 Oakwood Drive, $62,000, 08/03/21
Beasley-Howell Developers LLC, Danmarx LLC, 2379 Hartford Highway, $495,500, 08/03/21
Kenneth E. Campbell, Ralph Rabon and Jamie Rabon, Lot 4B, 4.44 acres, Pea Market Road, Columbia, $25,000, 08/03/21
Kenneth E. Campbell, Anadria Alvarez, Lot 4A, 4.274 acres, Pea Market Road, Columbia, $24,000, 08/03/21
Dustin T. Weber and Candace Weber, Arthur Viens and Donalda R. Viens, 1269 Liberty Road, Pansey, $187,500, 08/03/21
David W. Elkins and Lynette M. Elkins, William Stanley Jr., 1603 Ivy Drive, $200,000, 08/03/21
Buddy B. Stokes and Cynthia R. Stokes, Eddie L. Butler and Kyong S. Butler, 214 Kirksey Drive, $292,000, 08/03/21
Robert Gallagher a/k/a Robert Gallagaher, Jay Palmer Lehman, 802 N. Broadway St., Ashford, $138,500, 08/03/21
Trey Tillman, Frankie Gene Paschal Jr. and Beverly Carol Paschal, 2786 Jordon Ave., Cowarts, $165,000, 08/03/21
Matthew Alan Beamon, Cameron N. Ball Investments LLC, 114 Wembley Court, $114,000, 08/03/21
Antonia Sanchez, Luis Alberto Alvarez and Mireya Rios, 702 Massee Drive, $134,000, 08/03/21
William Carver and Monika Carver, Robert Wilhelm and Christina Wilhelm, 101 Hunters Glen Road, $350,000, 08/03/21
Circle K. Stores Inc., Great South Leasing LLC, 231 North behind Circle K. Store, $1,000, 08/03/21
Gail Martin, Ronald McGhee and Tana McGhee, 0 South County Road 55, Ashford, $60,000, 08/03/21
Robin Scott Rainer et al, Jon Stanley and Colleen Stanley, 95 Silver Maple, $235,100, 08/03/21
Jeffrey Macon et al, Richard Swint, 6229 S. County Road 95, Gordon, $112,000, 08/03/21
Ronald Edward Vann et al, Kriser Homes South Inc., 1051 Blackmon Road, $24,806.33, 08/03/21
Jenovia Inc., John David Lewis, John David Lewis Jr. and Hannah F. Lewis, 12594 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, $5,000, 08/03/21
The Cove LLC, Douglas Carroll, 108 Sockeye Court, $48,500, 08/03/21
Matthew C. Helms and Tracie A. Helms, Bradley S. Bean and Abigail P. Bean, 300 Melrose Lane, $170,000, 08/03/21
David Bradley Whitfield, Brandon Blake West and Jennifer West, 116 Lucy Lane, $365,000, 08/03/21
Tristn Dakota Bailey and Careah Spring Turvin Bailey, Eric Lewis Easterwood and Lyteasa Linn Easterwood, 2143 Battles Road, Ashford, $60,000, 08/04/21
Pollard Investments & Construction LLC, Jacob Conover and Michaela Louise James, 526 Sandbed Road, Newton, $290,420, 08/04/21
Amber Leigh Coleman, John Coleman, 305 Junaluska Ave., $45,000 (half of $90,000), 08/04/21
John Coleman, Q. Garner Umphrey, 305 Junaluska Ave., $90,000, 08/04/21
Jeanine L. Schroeder, Whitney Leigh Argenbright, 118 Candle Brook Drive, $105,000, 08/04/21
Bill O. Miller, Todd Anthony Peter and Todd Michael Metzger, 1213 Hillbrook Road, $275,000, 08/04/21
Royce Griggs and Jackie Griggs, Homer Lawless and Diana Lawless, 114 Meadowview Drive, Midland City, $265,000, 08/04/21
Tamara Denise Davis and Jamar Kentrell Davis, Terri A. Oetinger, 1684 Ashford Road, Ashford, $160,000, 08/04/21
Christopher C. Ashbee and Hannah Ashbee, Tamara Denise Davis and Jamar Kentrell Davis, 411 Redbud Circle, $355,000, 08/04/21
Andrew Robert Peak, Toni Louise Poynter, 205 Belhaven Drive, $175,000, 08/04/21
M4 Development LLC, Kenneth Pate and Jacklyn Pate, 1098 Patterson Road, $193,375. 08/04/21
Sterling Lexicon LLC, Caleb C. Vann and Chasity Anjelia Mathis Vann, 1009 Faulk Road, $270,000, 08/04/21
Mary F. Walker and LBJ Investments LLC, Brantley Taylor Atwell Weatherford, 208 Bracewell Ave., $121,000, 08/04/21
Henry E. Ham and Claude J. Ham, Kevin M. Johnson, 189 Helen St., Cowarts, $149,500, 08/04/21
Sadie F. Shelley, Trustee of the Sadie F. Shelley Revocable Living Trust, Jason Richard Hogan and Lori Lea Hogan, 3550 Prevatt Road, $255,000, 08/04/21
Scott Chatham, Stacey Brannon Howell, 965 Carpenter Road, Newton, $259,000, 08/04/21
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Joseph Brackins and Priscilla Brackins, 155 Ridgeview Drive, $292,265, 08/05/21
Brent Browning, Personal Representative of The Estate of Donald Motes, Maggie Rivers, 527 Riveredge Parkway, $390,000, 08/05/21
David Norsworthy and Amanda Norsworthy, Wiregrass Leasing Company LLC, 134 Caravan Lane, Kinsey, $51,500, 08/05/21
Belinda Eubanks, Haley Eubanks McKittrick, 819 Pepperridge Road, $150,000, 08/05/21
Wade Kriser, Alisia Marie Walker and Hilliard Hutto Walker Jr., 1352 Skipper Road, $250,000, 08/05/21
Dothan-Houston County Intellectual Disabilities Board Inc., Marion Lee Cox Jr., 700 Dusy St., $111,000, 08/05/21
David K. Sorenson and Kimberly J. Sorenson, David K. Sorenson, 74 Deal Road, Newton, $38,000, 08/05/21
Treetop Properties LLC, Penny Rose Properties LLC, 106, 108, 110 and 112 Blissett Drive, $240,000, 08/05/21
Gayle H. Brannan Revocable Trust Agreement, David T. Dennis and Glenda H. Dennis, 110 and 112 OBrannan Park Drive, $170,000, 08/05/21
James Knight, Pierre P. Harvey Jr. and Pierre P. Harvey Sr., 407 Bloom St., $3,500, 08/05/21
John Phillip Brannan III and Carla M. Brannan, Michael G. Rane and Kathleen M. Rane, 108 OBrannan Park Drive, $85,000, 08/05/21
Southern Home Builders LLC, Joshua W. Storm and Christen K. Storm, 622 Sowell Road, $52,000, 08/05/21
Timothy E. Garner and Jennifer N. Garner, Cecelia Jones, 121 Copper Court, Midland City, $170,000, 08/05/21
Bradford W. George and Iris A. George, Jerry Ray Sullivan, 100 Brockton Court, $187,000, 08/05/21
Martin Will Lilland Jr., Martin Will Lilland and Tesha Dawn Lilland, Chanyoung Yun and Nam Sik Yoon, 235 Primrose Drive, $165,000, 08/05/21
Jay P. Shipman and Charlotte W. Shipman, Levi A. Tate and Anna C. Tate, 102 Glendevon Lane, $610,000, 08/05/21
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Richard B. Gamble and Sandra L. Gamble, 419 Paxton Loop, $308,499, 08/05/21
John Louis Hall, John A. Maddox, 102 Tuscany Lane, $208,000, 08/05/21